通貨 / BCPC
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BCPC: Balchem Corporation
156.44 USD 3.82 (2.50%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BCPCの今日の為替レートは、2.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり152.77の安値と156.80の高値で取引されました。
Balchem Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BCPC News
- Balchem stock price target raised to $189 from $180 at H.C. Wainwright
- Balchem (BCPC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Revised)
- Balchem (BCPC) Q2 EPS Jumps 16.5%
- Blachem (BCPC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Balchem Q2 2025 slides reveal 16.5% EPS growth, continued margin expansion
- Can Sustained Strength in Water Drive ECL Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- Balchem Corporation: The Next Earnings Release Should Guide Investors (BCPC)
- Balchem Corporation to Present at the CJS Annual New Ideas Summer Conference on July 10, 2025
- Balchem (BCPC) Stock: A Healthy Long-Term Player
- Balchem Corporation to Present at the Wells Fargo Industrials and Materials Conference on June 11, 2025
- Balchem Corporation to Participate in the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference on June 4, 2025
- Wasatch U.S. Select Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Balchem Corporation (BCPC) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Balchem Corporation 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:BCPC)
1日のレンジ
152.77 156.80
1年のレンジ
145.70 185.96
- 以前の終値
- 152.62
- 始値
- 153.18
- 買値
- 156.44
- 買値
- 156.74
- 安値
- 152.77
- 高値
- 156.80
- 出来高
- 320
- 1日の変化
- 2.50%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.01%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -4.90%
- 1年の変化
- -10.62%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K