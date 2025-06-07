Currencies / BANC
BANC: Banc of California Inc
16.35 USD 0.22 (1.33%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BANC exchange rate has changed by -1.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.12 and at a high of 16.50.
Follow Banc of California Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BANC News
- Warburg reduces stake in Banc of California stock as KBW maintains Outperform rating
- Warburg Pincus sells Banc of California (BANC) shares for $92.5m
- Warburg Pincus sells Banc of California (BANC) stock worth $92.5m
- Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial
- Banc Of California: The Preferred Stock Appears Attractive (NYSE:BANC)
- Regional Management Corp. enters new $355 million credit facility, amends warehouse agreements
- Earnings call transcript: Banc of California Q2 2025 reports EPS beat, stock dips
- Banc of California declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
- Banc of California Earns $48 Million
- Banc of California (BANC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call
- Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Banc of California, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:BANC)
- Banc of California Q2 2025 slides: Adjusted EPS surges 158% YoY amid strategic shifts
- Banc of California (BANC) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Banc of California earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Analysts Estimate FinWise Bancorp (FINW) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Banc of California Stock: Time For A Downgrade (NYSE:BANC)
- Banc of California (BANC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- U.S. Bank Stocks Underperform Broader Markets In June
- Banc of California director Richard Lashley sells $1.06 million in stock
- Banc of California Q1 2025 slides: EPS doubles YoY, NIM expands as deposit costs decline
- Number Of U.S. Banks With Frequent Losses Increases In Q1 2025
- Banc of California chief risk officer Lindsay Olivia sells $149,380 in stock
Daily Range
16.12 16.50
Year Range
11.52 18.08
- Previous Close
- 16.57
- Open
- 16.49
- Bid
- 16.35
- Ask
- 16.65
- Low
- 16.12
- High
- 16.50
- Volume
- 1.719 K
- Daily Change
- -1.33%
- Month Change
- -2.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.37%
- Year Change
- 11.60%
