Currencies / AX
AX: Axos Financial Inc
88.21 USD 2.02 (2.24%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AX exchange rate has changed by -2.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 87.68 and at a high of 90.07.
Follow Axos Financial Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AX News
- Axos Financial stock hits all-time high at 93.23 USD
- Axos financial director Nick Mosich sells $450k in stock
- Axos Financial EVP Thiele sells $63k in stock
- Value Stocks Showed Some Life in August: Five to Consider
- Axos Financial (AX) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Is Main Street Capital (MAIN) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- Axos Financial stock hits all-time high at 89.66 USD
- Gator Capital Management Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Axos Financial stock hits all-time high at 88.53 USD
- Axos (AX) Q4 EPS Jumps 6% on Loan Growth
- Needham raises Axos Financial stock price target to $102 on strong FY25
- Axos Financial earnings beat by $0.16, revenue topped estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Axos Financial beats Q4 2025 EPS expectations
- Axos Financial (AX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Axos Financial (AX) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Axos Financial Q4 FY25 slides: Loan growth accelerates, credit quality improves
- Are Finance Stocks Lagging Axos Financial (AX) This Year?
- Acadian Asset Management (AAMI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Analysts Estimate Axos Financial (AX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- DA Davidson raises Axos Financial stock price target to $96 on growth outlook
- Meta To Rally Around 3%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Axos Financial (NYSE:AX), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)
- Needham raises Axos Financial stock price target on California tax benefit
- Axos Clearing to Power Alden Investment Group’s Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Jefferies sets $90 price target on Axos Financial stock
Daily Range
87.68 90.07
Year Range
54.46 93.84
- Previous Close
- 90.23
- Open
- 89.68
- Bid
- 88.21
- Ask
- 88.51
- Low
- 87.68
- High
- 90.07
- Volume
- 161
- Daily Change
- -2.24%
- Month Change
- -2.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.09%
- Year Change
- 41.61%
