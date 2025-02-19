Currencies / ATGL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ATGL: Alpha Technology Group Limited
30.49 USD 1.16 (3.67%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ATGL exchange rate has changed by -3.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.49 and at a high of 30.49.
Follow Alpha Technology Group Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ATGL News
- Tesla Rises, Dr Pepper Tumbles Among Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04%
- Alpha Technology: High Growth, No Profits - A Speculative Bet, Not An Investment (NASDAQ:ATGL)
- Absci Posts Downbeat Results, Joins HealthEquity, Tonix Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL), Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)
- Science Applications Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Qifu Technology, Baidu, American Eagle And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Garmin Posts Better-Than-Expected Results, Joins SolarEdge Technologies, Compass, Appian And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)
Daily Range
30.49 30.49
Year Range
4.44 57.32
- Previous Close
- 31.65
- Open
- 30.49
- Bid
- 30.49
- Ask
- 30.79
- Low
- 30.49
- High
- 30.49
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -3.67%
- Month Change
- -3.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.27%
- Year Change
- 412.44%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%