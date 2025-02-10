QuotesSections
ASR: Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V

341.68 USD 4.33 (1.25%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ASR exchange rate has changed by -1.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 340.37 and at a high of 346.50.

Follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
340.37 346.50
Year Range
249.21 359.99
Previous Close
346.01
Open
346.50
Bid
341.68
Ask
341.98
Low
340.37
High
346.50
Volume
169
Daily Change
-1.25%
Month Change
5.03%
6 Months Change
25.93%
Year Change
22.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%