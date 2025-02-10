Currencies / ASR
ASR: Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V
341.68 USD 4.33 (1.25%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ASR exchange rate has changed by -1.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 340.37 and at a high of 346.50.
Follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
340.37 346.50
Year Range
249.21 359.99
- Previous Close
- 346.01
- Open
- 346.50
- Bid
- 341.68
- Ask
- 341.98
- Low
- 340.37
- High
- 346.50
- Volume
- 169
- Daily Change
- -1.25%
- Month Change
- 5.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 25.93%
- Year Change
- 22.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%