Currencies / ANDE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ANDE: The Andersons Inc
39.97 USD 1.52 (3.95%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ANDE exchange rate has changed by 3.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.32 and at a high of 40.04.
Follow The Andersons Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ANDE News
- Andersons declares $0.195 quarterly dividend payable in October
- The Andersons names TreeHouse Foods CEO Steven Oakland to board
- The Andersons appoints Emmanuel Ayuk as new general counsel
- The Andersons Q2 2025 slides reveal earnings miss, strategic TAMH acquisition
- Andersons (ANDE) Q2 EPS Drops 79%
- The Andersons earnings missed by $0.29, revenue topped estimates
- Hedging The Corn Cycle: Pairing The Andersons With Tyson Foods
- The Andersons (ANDE): Margins Matter More Than Revenues Now
- The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Third Quarter 2025
- Tax firm Andersen confidentially files for US IPO
- The Andersons Stock: Solid Defensive Play Challenging Economic Environment (NASDAQ:ANDE)
- Garmin Posts Better-Than-Expected Results, Joins SolarEdge Technologies, Compass, Appian And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)
- The Andersons, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ANDE)
- The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
38.32 40.04
Year Range
31.03 51.58
- Previous Close
- 38.45
- Open
- 38.60
- Bid
- 39.97
- Ask
- 40.27
- Low
- 38.32
- High
- 40.04
- Volume
- 937
- Daily Change
- 3.95%
- Month Change
- -1.75%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.50%
- Year Change
- -19.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%