Currencies / AKR
AKR: Acadia Realty Trust
20.08 USD 0.12 (0.59%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AKR exchange rate has changed by -0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.07 and at a high of 20.22.
Follow Acadia Realty Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AKR News
Daily Range
20.07 20.22
Year Range
16.98 26.29
- Previous Close
- 20.20
- Open
- 20.14
- Bid
- 20.08
- Ask
- 20.38
- Low
- 20.07
- High
- 20.22
- Volume
- 1.470 K
- Daily Change
- -0.59%
- Month Change
- 0.65%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.15%
- Year Change
- -13.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%