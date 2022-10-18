Trend Capture uses advanced neural analytics method to identify the current trend of any symbol and initiate a trade. Also Trend Capture Monitor all trades initiated by it and do hedging by following various strategies used by professional traders. It Manages individual portfolio and close the trades with profits.





Trend Capture doesn't use dangerous method like Martingale, Grid etc., that can blow your account.





Refer Screenshot for result and test if before buy it.





Input Description

bot - Magic Number for the trade executed by Trend Capture bot. Always Give Unique Number for each Symbol and Time Period Combination.

LotSize - Lot size of each trade need to be executed.

Trade_Comments - Comments to identify the trade executed by Trend Capture bot

SpreadLimit - Trend Capture execute trade at market price, so provide Spread Limit to avoid trade the symbol at high spread.





Input Guidance

bot - If you give same number for same symbol in 5 mins chart and 1 min chart, then Trend Capture will identify both trades were executed by same instance and close both trade.





LotSize - Advise to choose the Lotsize that uses 1.5% of your Total Capital.





SpreadLimit - If the EURUSD Spread is 10 normally then keep the spread limit as 15. If US50 spread is 50 then keep the spread limit as 75.



