Wave impulse omega scalper

Super Zone indicator Dmitriy Sotnikov 5 (1) Indicators

Super Zone For several years of observing the principles of the market, Super Zone worked, both then and now, because the indicator allows you to see the trading range of the week and even the month that major market participants use. It’s very easy to use, we work on H4 in the weekly range ( in the tester it doesn’t work in the demo mode ) - we sell from the upper zones, we buy from the lower ones. It marks the zones from the beginning of the week (month) that are not redrawn , works on