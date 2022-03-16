MICT SnR Indicator

The system uses a simple support and resistance break of structure strategy and a provides a 80% wining trades. The probability of losing a trade is 1 out of 5 trades.

The system works best on the 5min, 15min and 1hr timeframe. The best timeframe to use is the 5min and 15min chart.

Works perfectly with indexes (NAS100, GER30, USA30,UK100) and gold.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rW-kdg6ftmE





Entry rules:

1. Enter a trade immediately after signal shows or wait for a retracement back to the green line. (NB! Do not place a trade after the price has reached the end of the blue box.)

2. Place your take profit at the red or blue line and stop loss on the orange line.

3. Confirm the direction of the markert with the stats on the left of the current open chart.

4. Always apply psychological thinking before taking a trade. If the signal doesn't look right, don't trade it.





If you have purchased the system and you need more clarity on how to use it:

Send me an email on: dlaminigcinal@gmail.com

Remember to attached your proof of payment on the email.



