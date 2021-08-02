Gladius EA Pro

4.6

Live Signal: will be here soon | Group: Click here | Channel: Click here | Pair: XAUUSD | Time Frame: M15

Gladius EA Pro is a next‑generation (GPT-5) expert advisor engineered for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe that blends a robust, rules‑based risk framework with an AI‑like, fuzzy‑weighted signal engine. It’s built to keep things simple for the user (plug‑and‑play on one chart) while applying sophisticated decision‑making behind the scenes—so you get clear entries, tight risk control, and hands‑off position management.

Recommended Accounts

  • Standard account: minimum deposit $200.
  • Cent account: minimum deposit $20,000 cent (equivalent to ~$200).

Why Gladius EA Pro?

1) An AI‑like “Fuzzy Ensemble” that thinks in probabilities

  • Instead of relying on a single indicator or a rigid set of rules, Gladius EA Pro fuses multiple market signals into a confidence‑weighted vote. Each component contributes based on its current quality—strong signals count more; weak ones fade into the background. The engine evaluates trend (EMAs), RSI channel behavior, MACD momentum, CCI extremes, ADX trend strength, and a simple candle pattern vote (engulfing), then rolls them up into one buy/sell/neutral decision. The final decision is gated by a vote threshold to avoid low‑quality trades. (Trend/RSI/MACD/CCI/ADX/Candles with a decision threshold of 0.52 and weights emphasizing trend and momentum.) 

2) Built‑in higher‑timeframe alignment

  • When a trade signal appears on M15, the EA checks the H1 trend via EMA(34/170) to make sure direction bias is reasonable before it commits capital. This simple higher‑TF sanity check helps avoid fighting the broader move. 

3) Thoughtful risk & execution logic

  • Every position is sized from percent risk relative to your equity (default 3%) and placed with a volatility‑adaptive ATR stop. Break‑even, trailing, and partial profits are handled automatically. You focus on the chart; the EA handles the math. 

4) Guardrails for difficult markets

  • Gold can be fast. Gladius EA Pro actively measures ATR regimes, spread vs. ATR, and session timing to avoid entries when conditions are unfavorable (e.g., excessive spread relative to current volatility or very dead sessions). 

5) Clean, minimal exposure

  • The EA allows a maximum of one open trade per symbol/magic, helping you avoid correlated overexposure. It also includes daily loss and losing‑trade limits—because the best strategy still needs guardrails. 

Best Practices & Tips

  • Keep it on M15 XAUUSD That’s where the configuration is tuned. Don’t scatter it across many pairs/timeframes unless you know how to re‑optimize filters and weights. 
  • Run it continuously -The EA employs new‑bar evaluation and session windows to avoid random intraday noise; if it’s off when the bar closes, it might miss qualified trades. 
  • Avoid excessive risk - The default 3% is conservative for gold’s volatility, but you can go lower (e.g., 1–2%) if that better fits your risk profile. 
  • Use a quality broker & VPS - Stable execution, consistent spreads, and a reliable connection dramatically improve outcomes—especially with the EA’s spread‑to‑ATR guard. 
  • Respect the daily stop - The built‑in daily guardrails are there to protect capital and confidence—don’t disable them without a solid reason. 

What Gladius EA Pro Does Not Do

  • No grid.
  • No martingale.
  • No reckless averaging.
  • No unlimited stacking of trades. The EA keeps exposure to one position and manages it intelligently with break‑even, trailing, and partial logic. 
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Disclaimer: The use of the Gladius EA Pro does not guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss. Past performance, including backtests or forward tests, does not guarantee future results. Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions and risk management. Before using this product on a live account, test it thoroughly on a demo account and ensure you understand the risks involved. 
Reviews 8
bendai
19
bendai 2023.09.02 03:40 
 

I have purchased this EA 2 days ago on. Have contacted the developer and ask several question. Fortunately, developer provide good user support and share some tips. this EA also profitable which is the main reason i purchased this EA.

Andreas Andrianto
866
Andreas Andrianto 2021.10.13 04:08 
 

5 star for neighboring-country Developer! Two days using this EA is so profitable, I am looking forward to use this in a long term basis to grow my small account into future savings for my retirement.

molletian
79
molletian 2021.08.11 01:32 
 

5 stars for Mohd and his product. I have just purchased this ea 2 days ago but so far it is doing great. Love the the trailing stop/ recovery system he has. I cannot be more contented with how it is working so far. Mohd is the best, he truly cares about what you need and i feel like he is going above and beyond to make sure I have all the information I need. I have had ea's before his product and this is the first time that an author/owner is personally making sure you have his product working on its best optimization capacity and continues to improve it. He comes highly recommended and his products. Keep it up Mohd!

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1 (1)
Experts
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Gladius EA Advanced
Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim
5 (1)
Experts
Live Signal : Click here  | Group : Click here  | Channel : Click here  | Pair : XAUUSD | Time Frame : M30 Gladius EA Advanced  is designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe and aims to capture trend continuation moves with reduced false entries. It combines a multi-indicator decision score with Support/Resistance breakout gating , higher timeframe confirmation, and strong trade-safety controls. Frequently Ask Questions (FAQ) 1) General / Compatibility Q1: What platform does Gladius EA Adv
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Live Signal :   Click here  |   Group :   Click here  |   Channel :   Click here  |   Pair : XAUUSD |   Time Frame : M30 Gladius EA Advanced MT5  is designed for   Gold (XAUUSD)   on the   M30 timeframe   and aims to capture   trend continuation moves   with reduced false entries. It combines a multi-indicator   decision score   with   Support/Resistance breakout gating , higher timeframe confirmation, and strong trade-safety controls. Frequently Ask Questions   (FAQ) 1) General / Compatibility
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Egbert0815
259
Egbert0815 2023.09.16 19:47 
 

Also erster Tag 2 Trads 100 % Erfolg ca 1,0 % Profit .

en EA gekauf und geht jetzt auf ein Real Konto.Unterstützung durch den Entwickler war gut bis jetzt .Danke ich werde nach 4 Wochen den EA eine Bewertung geben ,dann kann ich etwas sagen .Vorherher gebe ich keine Sterne für den EA ab.Nur für die Person des Entwicklers. Ich hoffe er läuft gut weil alle EAs die ich,

Nicht schlecht schauen wir wie es weitergeht

Gestern keine Trads aber es gab eine Seitwärtsbewegung

heute 4 Trads 100 % Erfolg im M15

Gleichzeitig habe ich einen andere Account mit einem anderen EA mit selben volumen und broker gestartet .mal schauen wer gewinnt.

alles real accounts.

ich halte nicht viel von back test zu viele fehler.

heute kh in den letzten Jahren gekauft habe waren Schrott .Ich lasse mich überraschen.

eine Trads ,schauen wir weiter ,bis jetzt nur 1,8% Profit nicht viel, aber stabil ,wenn er so arbeitet wie jetzt bringt er max,10% im Monat Gewinn

Also diese Woch der EA hat ca 12 % minus gemacht ,Das an einem Tag,

im M15 max ,2 Trads und Mittleres Risko .

Lassen wir Zahlen sprechen .

In 2 Tagen sind 2 Wochen vergangen ,schauen wir das Resultat

Auf einem 1000 Dollar Accoun Real

Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim
1284
Reply from developer Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim 2025.10.23 04:51
Gladius EA Pro has been upgraded to a new-generation GPT-5 framework with an advanced signal engine for smarter and more adaptive trading, while continuing to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. The old method is no longer used, so if you purchased Gladius EA Pro previously, please update to the latest version 10.4 immediately to benefit from these major improvements.
bendai
19
bendai 2023.09.02 03:40 
 

I have purchased this EA 2 days ago on. Have contacted the developer and ask several question. Fortunately, developer provide good user support and share some tips. this EA also profitable which is the main reason i purchased this EA.

Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim
1284
Reply from developer Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim 2025.10.23 04:52
Gladius EA Pro has been upgraded to a new-generation GPT-5 framework with an advanced signal engine for smarter and more adaptive trading, while continuing to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. The old method is no longer used, so if you purchased Gladius EA Pro previously, please update to the latest version 10.4 immediately to benefit from these major improvements.
Marco Monceri
418
Marco Monceri 2023.03.02 09:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim
1284
Reply from developer Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim 2025.10.23 04:52
Gladius EA Pro has been upgraded to a new-generation GPT-5 framework with an advanced signal engine for smarter and more adaptive trading, while continuing to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. The old method is no longer used, so if you purchased Gladius EA Pro previously, please update to the latest version 10.4 immediately to benefit from these major improvements.
Teoh Kheng Swee
824
Teoh Kheng Swee 2022.03.09 15:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim
1284
Reply from developer Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim 2025.10.23 04:52
Gladius EA Pro has been upgraded to a new-generation GPT-5 framework with an advanced signal engine for smarter and more adaptive trading, while continuing to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. The old method is no longer used, so if you purchased Gladius EA Pro previously, please update to the latest version 10.4 immediately to benefit from these major improvements.
suzeq1999
71
suzeq1999 2021.11.27 03:45 
 

How can I get in touch with you

Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim
1284
Reply from developer Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim 2025.10.23 04:52
Gladius EA Pro has been upgraded to a new-generation GPT-5 framework with an advanced signal engine for smarter and more adaptive trading, while continuing to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. The old method is no longer used, so if you purchased Gladius EA Pro previously, please update to the latest version 10.4 immediately to benefit from these major improvements.
Andreas Andrianto
866
Andreas Andrianto 2021.10.13 04:08 
 

5 star for neighboring-country Developer! Two days using this EA is so profitable, I am looking forward to use this in a long term basis to grow my small account into future savings for my retirement.

Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim
1284
Reply from developer Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim 2025.10.23 04:52
Gladius EA Pro has been upgraded to a new-generation GPT-5 framework with an advanced signal engine for smarter and more adaptive trading, while continuing to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. The old method is no longer used, so if you purchased Gladius EA Pro previously, please update to the latest version 10.4 immediately to benefit from these major improvements.
molletian
79
molletian 2021.08.11 01:32 
 

5 stars for Mohd and his product. I have just purchased this ea 2 days ago but so far it is doing great. Love the the trailing stop/ recovery system he has. I cannot be more contented with how it is working so far. Mohd is the best, he truly cares about what you need and i feel like he is going above and beyond to make sure I have all the information I need. I have had ea's before his product and this is the first time that an author/owner is personally making sure you have his product working on its best optimization capacity and continues to improve it. He comes highly recommended and his products. Keep it up Mohd!

Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim
1284
Reply from developer Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim 2025.10.23 04:52
Gladius EA Pro has been upgraded to a new-generation GPT-5 framework with an advanced signal engine for smarter and more adaptive trading, while continuing to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. The old method is no longer used, so if you purchased Gladius EA Pro previously, please update to the latest version 10.4 immediately to benefit from these major improvements.
Wendi Zheng
2390
Wendi Zheng 2021.08.10 14:47 
 

I have purchased all the published ea of mohd, after real testing, all the results are good, and mohd is very positive for ea updates. I believe that ea will become better and better in the future.

Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim
1284
Reply from developer Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim 2025.10.23 04:53
Gladius EA Pro has been upgraded to a new-generation GPT-5 framework with an advanced signal engine for smarter and more adaptive trading, while continuing to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. The old method is no longer used, so if you purchased Gladius EA Pro previously, please update to the latest version 10.4 immediately to benefit from these major improvements.
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