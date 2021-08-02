Live Signal: will be here soon | Group: Click here | Channel: Click here | Pair: XAUUSD | Time Frame: M15



Gladius EA Pro is a next‑generation (GPT-5) expert advisor engineered for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe that blends a robust, rules‑based risk framework with an AI‑like, fuzzy‑weighted signal engine. It’s built to keep things simple for the user (plug‑and‑play on one chart) while applying sophisticated decision‑making behind the scenes—so you get clear entries, tight risk control, and hands‑off position management.

Recommended Accounts

Standard account: minimum deposit $200.

Cent account: minimum deposit $20,000 cent (equivalent to ~$200).

Why Gladius EA Pro?

1) An AI‑like “Fuzzy Ensemble” that thinks in probabilities

Instead of relying on a single indicator or a rigid set of rules, Gladius EA Pro fuses multiple market signals into a confidence‑weighted vote. Each component contributes based on its current quality—strong signals count more; weak ones fade into the background. The engine evaluates trend (EMAs), RSI channel behavior, MACD momentum, CCI extremes, ADX trend strength, and a simple candle pattern vote (engulfing), then rolls them up into one buy/sell/neutral decision. The final decision is gated by a vote threshold to avoid low‑quality trades. (Trend/RSI/MACD/CCI/ADX/Candles with a decision threshold of 0.52 and weights emphasizing trend and momentum.)

2) Built‑in higher‑timeframe alignment

When a trade signal appears on M15, the EA checks the H1 trend via EMA(34/170) to make sure direction bias is reasonable before it commits capital. This simple higher‑TF sanity check helps avoid fighting the broader move.

3) Thoughtful risk & execution logic

Every position is sized from percent risk relative to your equity (default 3%) and placed with a volatility‑adaptive ATR stop. Break‑even, trailing, and partial profits are handled automatically. You focus on the chart; the EA handles the math.

4) Guardrails for difficult markets

Gold can be fast. Gladius EA Pro actively measures ATR regimes, spread vs. ATR, and session timing to avoid entries when conditions are unfavorable (e.g., excessive spread relative to current volatility or very dead sessions).

5) Clean, minimal exposure

The EA allows a maximum of one open trade per symbol/magic, helping you avoid correlated overexposure. It also includes daily loss and losing‑trade limits—because the best strategy still needs guardrails.

Best Practices & Tips

Keep it on M15 XAUUSD - That’s where the configuration is tuned. Don’t scatter it across many pairs/timeframes unless you know how to re‑optimize filters and weights.

That’s where the configuration is tuned. Don’t scatter it across many pairs/timeframes unless you know how to re‑optimize filters and weights. Run it continuously -The EA employs new‑bar evaluation and session windows to avoid random intraday noise; if it’s off when the bar closes, it might miss qualified trades.

new‑bar evaluation and session windows to avoid random intraday noise; if it’s off when the bar closes, it might miss qualified trades. Avoid excessive risk - The default 3% is conservative for gold’s volatility, but you can go lower (e.g., 1–2%) if that better fits your risk profile.

Use a quality broker & VPS - Stable execution, consistent spreads, and a reliable connection dramatically improve outcomes—especially with the EA’s spread‑to‑ATR guard.

Respect the daily stop - The built‑in daily guardrails are there to protect capital and confidence—don’t disable them without a solid reason.

What Gladius EA Pro Does Not Do

No grid.

No martingale.

No reckless averaging.

No unlimited stacking of trades. The EA keeps exposure to one position and manages it intelligently with break‑even, trailing, and partial logic.

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Disclaimer: The use of the Gladius EA Pro does

or eliminate the risk of loss. Past performance, including backtests or forward tests, does not guarantee future results. Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions and risk management. Before using this product on a live account, test it thoroughly on a demo account and ensure you understand the risks involved.