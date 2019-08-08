BreakOutScalper

This Scalper is based on Support/Resistance level that are identified using innovative algorithm. This is very simple EA to set it up.

Demo Accounts :

Growth Status as of 2/06/2020

TickMill - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/620466         -- 105327% (Initial Deposit - 200 USD, Profit - 210654.42 USD)


Recommended Currency Pair to run - 

GBPUSD Renko 4 pips bar chart with Wicks generated for Back testing.

EURUSD Renko 4 pips bar chart with Wicks generated for Back testing.

EURUSD M15

Recommended Broker parameters -

ECN Broker

Preferable Spread :

EURUSD less than average 0.3 pips,

GBPUSD less than average 0.8 pips

commission less that $7 per lot round trip,

VPS with broker's Server delay less than 3ms.


Recommendation for Back-testing

Please use Tick Data with 99% or more accuracy to back test this EA.


Input Parameters -

mManage - True for dynamic lot management

               - False for specified (by parameter fixedLot) fixed Lot 

stopLoss  - tighter as much as possible to minimize Draw Downs by default 1.3 pips (optimized for EURUSD)

risk - Risk Index can be set from fractional value as low as 0.1 to 40.

fixedLot - by default to MODE_MINLOT of the broker.

stopWeekendMinutes - Minutes just before market closes for weekend.

                                  For Example Market Closes at 23:00 hours

                                  then EA can be shutdown at Hour 22:50 by specifying (22 * 60 )+50 minutes.

maxAllowedSpread - Allowed Spread by default 1.5 pips

magicNum - Any integer value that user want

OrdCommnets - Any String value that user want to comment on Orders placed by this EA.


Please see the screen shot attached to see default settings.


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Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
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