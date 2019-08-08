BreakOutScalper

This Scalper is based on Support/Resistance level that are identified using innovative algorithm. This is very simple EA to set it up.

Demo Accounts :

Growth Status as of 2/06/2020

TickMill - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/620466 -- 105327% (Initial Deposit - 200 USD, Profit - 210654.42 USD)





Recommended Currency Pair to run -

GBPUSD Renko 4 pips bar chart with Wicks generated for Back testing.

EURUSD Renko 4 pips bar chart with Wicks generated for Back testing.

EURUSD M15

Recommended Broker parameters -

ECN Broker

Preferable Spread :

EURUSD less than average 0.3 pips,

GBPUSD less than average 0.8 pips

commission less that $7 per lot round trip,

VPS with broker's Server delay less than 3ms.





Recommendation for Back-testing

Please use Tick Data with 99% or more accuracy to back test this EA.





Input Parameters -

mManage - True for dynamic lot management

- False for specified (by parameter fixedLot) fixed Lot

stopLoss - tighter as much as possible to minimize Draw Downs by default 1.3 pips (optimized for EURUSD)

risk - Risk Index can be set from fractional value as low as 0.1 to 40.

fixedLot - by default to MODE_MINLOT of the broker.

stopWeekendMinutes - Minutes just before market closes for weekend.

For Example Market Closes at 23:00 hours

then EA can be shutdown at Hour 22:50 by specifying (22 * 60 )+50 minutes.

maxAllowedSpread - Allowed Spread by default 1.5 pips

magicNum - Any integer value that user want

OrdCommnets - Any String value that user want to comment on Orders placed by this EA.





Please see the screen shot attached to see default settings.



