TrendScalperNew

A professional multi-currency robot, used medium-term round-the-clock scalping with a recommended risk of 3-10% per transaction. Depending on the volatility, take profit is set as a percentage of the maximum stop.

Trade is conducted on 19 major currency pairs. Martingale and averaging are not used, and are not spread sensitive. Automatically determines the Deposit currency, calculates the corresponding lot size depending on the maximum stop and the exchange rate of the current currency pair.

As a bonus, the module of auto-correction of open positions (using the built-in module and an additional expert Advisor) is implemented, so it is possible to use this robot to manage PAMM accounts. Implemented bypass night rollovers on Monday and Wednesday. For automatic correction of open positions depending on the current balance, it is necessary to attach an expert Advisor for auto correction to any additional open chart in the MT4 WORKING terminal (necessarily where the main robot trades), the correction will occur within 5 minutes.

Trading is possible from $ 500, there are no restrictions on the Deposit amount (the volume of individual lots is relatively small). The robot and the auto-correction module are tested on real accounts for a period of six months.

Check out the better on the tests of individual currency pairs and merge the reports using the program ReportManger. Settings of currency pairs are selected from 2000 to the present day. Optimization is best done on a 4 hour periods of open price (for expert advisors that explicitly control bar opening). Detailed testing is best done on 5-minute periods at open prices. 

NOTE: for the real work of the robot you need to use daily charts (D1).

The parameters for the following currency pairs: GBPJPY, AUDJPY, NZDJPY, GBPUSD, GBPCHF, EURUSD, EURCAD, USDCHF, CHFJPY, NZDUSD, USDJPY, EURAUD, EURJPY, GBPAUD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, USDCAD, GBPCAD, EURCHF.

Recommendations, instructions, tips, as well as all sets and expert sets for auto-correction of positions are here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726497


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For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Smart Boss Profi
Valerii Stetsenko
Experts
Минимальный депозит 500 евро. Под каждую валютную пару нужны отдельные настройки робота. Форекс является очень опасным делом. И никто не застрахован от потерь. Но нужно максимально стараться минимизировать риски потери денег. Тайм фрейм 15 минут. Робот торгует круглосуточно. В сутки может быть до нескольких десятков сделок. Поэтому ваш терминал тоже должен работать круглосуточно. Счет для торговли должен быть со спредом около нуля. Проверьте какие счета предлагает ваш брокер и выберите с минима
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
EA ENTERPRISE LT
Charles Harper
Experts
[ EA] ENTERPRISE LT is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with most currency pairs and Gold. It implements complete, fully functional trading strategy. It is NOT based on any indicators or Price Action. It is very easy to set up and supervise. The strategy is timeframe-independent. [EA] ENTERPRISE LT has a set of unique features: It can be individually adjusted, according to your strategy. It has complete money management and risk management. Advanced functions to respond to diff
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TrendHunterNew
Dmitry Blyakhman
Experts
A professional multi-currency robot, used medium-term trend-following trade with a recommended risk of 1-3% per trade. Depending on the volatility, take profit is set as a percentage of the maximum stop, trailing stop is used. Can trade together in one account with my robot TrendScalperNew ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38514 ). Trade is conducted on 19 major currency pairs. Martingale and averaging are not used, and are not spread sensitive. Automatically determines the Deposit curren
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