TrendScalperNew

A professional multi-currency robot, used medium-term round-the-clock scalping with a recommended risk of 3-10% per transaction. Depending on the volatility, take profit is set as a percentage of the maximum stop.





Trade is conducted on 19 major currency pairs. Martingale and averaging are not used, and are not spread sensitive. Automatically determines the Deposit currency, calculates the corresponding lot size depending on the maximum stop and the exchange rate of the current currency pair.





As a bonus, the module of auto-correction of open positions (using the built-in module and an additional expert Advisor) is implemented, so it is possible to use this robot to manage PAMM accounts. Implemented bypass night rollovers on Monday and Wednesday. For automatic correction of open positions depending on the current balance, it is necessary to attach an expert Advisor for auto correction to any additional open chart in the MT4 WORKING terminal (necessarily where the main robot trades), the correction will occur within 5 minutes.





Trading is possible from $ 500, there are no restrictions on the Deposit amount (the volume of individual lots is relatively small). The robot and the auto-correction module are tested on real accounts for a period of six months.





Check out the better on the tests of individual currency pairs and merge the reports using the program ReportManger. Settings of currency pairs are selected from 2000 to the present day. Optimization is best done on a 4 hour periods of open price (for expert advisors that explicitly control bar opening). Detailed testing is best done on 5-minute periods at open prices.





NOTE: for the real work of the robot you need to use daily charts (D1).





The parameters for the following currency pairs: GBPJPY, AUDJPY, NZDJPY, GBPUSD, GBPCHF, EURUSD, EURCAD, USDCHF, CHFJPY, NZDUSD, USDJPY, EURAUD, EURJPY, GBPAUD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, USDCAD, GBPCAD, EURCHF.





Recommendations, instructions, tips, as well as all sets and expert sets for auto-correction of positions are here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726497



