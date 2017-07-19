Entry Arrow Alerts: Finds market entry opportunities then notifies you via mobile or desktop alerts

The key features include:

Conservative mode . One entry signal per direction. Ideal for the patient trader looking to capture longer term moves.

. One entry signal per direction. Ideal for the patient trader looking to capture longer term moves. Aggressive mode . Multiple possible entry signals per direction. Ideal for the active trader looking to capture multiple moves within the same trend.

. Multiple possible entry signals per direction. Ideal for the active trader looking to capture multiple moves within the same trend. Trigger Line . Price entry line helps cut down on false signals.

. Price entry line helps cut down on false signals. Display Window . Allows you to instantly look at the historical results of the indicator on any given instrument and timeframe.

. Allows you to instantly look at the historical results of the indicator on any given instrument and timeframe. Push Notifications. Receive notifications of entry arrows, Trigger Line, Trigger Line changes, directly to your phone.

This is an entry ONLY indicator. Because there are many different market conditions, a trader should be open to many different trade management and exit strategies. It is NOT suggested that a trader wait for the opposite signal to exit the trade. This is because Entry Arrow Alerts is NOT a top and bottom picking indicator. Attempting to pick the top and bottom of a market will lead to many false entries which is what we aim to minimize.

Entry Arrow Alerts was designed for higher timeframes, H4 and above, in markets like the EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold) and WTICrude (Oil) as shown in the pictures.

If you choose to use the indicator on lower timeframes, consider the long-term trend, market volume and economic news releases before entering a trade.





Variables

Signal Setting - conservative/aggressive

Show Trigger Line - true/false

Draw Lines for n Bars - (default 2) determines how many bars the Trigger Line will draw for

Line Width (appearance of Trigger Line)

Arrow Size (appearance of Arrows)

Look Back Bars (amount of bars for historical analysis used in Data Window)

Minimum Pips for win (Minimum pips a trade must move to consider it a win)

Alerts