Entry Arrow Alerts

Entry Arrow Alerts: Finds market entry opportunities then notifies you via mobile or desktop alerts

The key features include:

  • Conservative mode. One entry signal per direction. Ideal for the patient trader looking to capture longer term moves.
  • Aggressive mode. Multiple possible entry signals per direction. Ideal for the active trader looking to capture multiple moves within the same trend.
  • Trigger Line. Price entry line helps cut down on false signals.
  • Display Window. Allows you to instantly look at the historical results of the indicator on any given instrument and timeframe.
  • Push Notifications. Receive notifications of entry arrows, Trigger Line, Trigger Line changes, directly to your phone.

This is an entry ONLY indicator. Because there are many different market conditions, a trader should be open to many different trade management and exit strategies. It is NOT suggested that a trader wait for the opposite signal to exit the trade. This is because Entry Arrow Alerts is NOT a top and bottom picking indicator. Attempting to pick the top and bottom of a market will lead to many false entries which is what we aim to minimize.

Entry Arrow Alerts was designed for higher timeframes, H4 and above, in markets like the EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold) and WTICrude (Oil) as shown in the pictures.

If you choose to use the indicator on lower timeframes, consider the long-term trend, market volume and economic news releases before entering a trade.


Variables

  • Signal Setting - conservative/aggressive
  • Show Trigger Line - true/false
  • Draw Lines for n Bars - (default 2) determines how many bars the Trigger Line will draw for
  • Line Width (appearance of Trigger Line)
  • Arrow Size (appearance of Arrows)
  • Look Back Bars (amount of bars for historical analysis used in Data Window)
  • Minimum Pips for win (Minimum pips a trade must move to consider it a win)

Alerts

  • Alert Entry Arrow
  • Alert Trigger Line Price Change
  • Alert Trigger Line Hit
  • Pop Up Alert
  • Email Alert
  • Push Notification
  • Sound Alert
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FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
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