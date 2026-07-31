Orion Plus EA

Automate Price Action with Precision, Discipline, and Risk Control.

Orion Plus EA is a MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed to execute trades fully automatically using a Price Action trading strategy. Its purpose is to identify trading opportunities and execute every position according to predefined rules, eliminating emotional decisions and maintaining consistent trading discipline.

Unlike many systems that rely on complex indicators or extensive parameter adjustments, Orion Plus EA is built around a Price Action methodology combined with intelligent pending order management and integrated protection mechanisms to deliver a consistent and disciplined trading approach.

Price Action-based trading strategy.

Fully automated trade execution.

Intelligent pending order management.

Integrated risk control.

Configurable trading schedule.

Forex market session management.

Real-time information panel.

Ready to trade immediately after installation.

Optimized for MetaTrader.

Regular updates and improvements.

Key AdvantagesMinimum Requirements and Recommendations

For performance consistent with the environment in which Orion Plus EA was developed and tested, the following setup is recommended:

Recommended Broker: IC Markets.

Account Type: Raw Spread (ECN).

Recommended Symbol: USDJPY.

Recommended Timeframe: H4 (4 Hours).

Recommended Initial Deposit: USD 1,000 or higher.

Recommended Leverage: 1:500 (minimum 1:100).

Platform: MetaTrader 4.

VPS: Recommended to maintain a stable connection and ensure uninterrupted operation of the Expert Advisor during its configured trading hours.

Although Orion Plus EA can run on other MetaTrader 4 compatible environments, this configuration is recommended to achieve behavior consistent with the strategy used during development and testing.

Main Features

Price Action at the Core

Orion Plus EA analyzes market price behavior to identify trading opportunities based on predefined objective rules. This approach ensures consistency while eliminating emotional decision-making.

Fully Automated Trading

From signal detection to trade execution and management, every step is handled automatically by the Expert Advisor.

Intelligent Order Management

Pending orders are managed dynamically to adapt to market movements while following the strategy's predefined trading logic.

Risk Management

The system incorporates built-in controls designed to promote disciplined trading and support effective capital management.

Trading Schedule Control

Trading hours can be configured with precision, allowing the Expert Advisor to operate only during the desired market sessions.

Forex Session Management

The system identifies the major Forex trading sessions and provides useful real-time information about current market activity.

Information Panel

The integrated panel displays essential trading information, including:

EA status.

Trading schedule.

Active market sessions.

Current spread.

Daily profit.

Open trade profit.

Symbol and timeframe information.

Designed for Traders Who Value Discipline

One of the greatest challenges in trading is maintaining consistency. Orion Plus EA follows exactly the same trading rules for every position, removing emotional decisions and ensuring disciplined execution.

Ready to Trade

Orion Plus EA has been designed to operate with an optimized configuration from the very beginning. Simply install the Expert Advisor, enable automated trading, and it is ready to operate without requiring complex setup or advanced technical knowledge.

Continuous Updates

Orion Plus EA is continuously evolving. Every new version introduces improvements focused on enhancing performance, expanding functionality, and providing an even better user experience.

Support

Users receive access to documentation, software updates, and technical support to help them get the most out of Orion Plus EA.

Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Orion Plus EA executes an automated Price Action strategy that prioritizes the quality of trading opportunities over the number of trades. As a result, trading frequency depends entirely on market conditions and may vary from day to day.

Results obtained from historical backtesting, optimization, or demo accounts are provided for informational purposes only and do not guarantee future performance. No trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of losses.

It is recommended to test the Expert Advisor on a demo account first, apply proper risk management, and trade only with capital you can afford to risk.