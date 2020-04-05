XAU Golden Zone Sniper
- Experts
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- Version: 3.20
- Activations: 5
Tired of lagging indicators getting you into trades too late? Welcome to XAU Golden Zone Sniper, an institutional-grade Expert Advisor built on pure price action, market timing, and volume momentum. Designed specifically for the extreme volatility of Gold (XAUUSD), this EA abandons slow-moving indicators (like MAs or RSI) in favor of one of the most proven strategies in the market: The Asian Session Box Breakout.
How It Works (The Strategy)
Gold typically consolidates during the low-volume Asian trading session. As the European and London markets open, massive institutional volume floods the market, causing violent breakouts from this consolidation zone.
The XAU Golden Zone Sniper automatically:
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Draws a virtual "Box" around the High and Low of the Asian session.
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Places highly precise Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders just outside the box right before the London volume arrives.
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Uses an OCO (One Cancels Other) system. Once the breakout happens and one order is triggered, the opposite pending order is instantly deleted.
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Manages the trade with a strict Risk:Reward ratio and automatically closes all open positions at the end of the day to avoid overnight swap fees and gap risks.
Key Features
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Zero-Lag Price Action: No indicators. The EA trades based on actual price levels and server time.
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Smart OCO System (One Cancels Other): Never get trapped in both directions. The EA flawlessly manages your pending orders.
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End-of-Day Auto Close: Sleep peacefully. The EA cleans up all pending orders and open positions at the end of the trading day.
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Volatility Filter (Max Box Size): If the Asian session is too volatile (e.g., due to early morning news), the EA will intelligently skip trading for the day to protect your capital from overly wide Stop Losses.
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Small Account Bypass: Includes a UseFixedLot feature, allowing traders with accounts as small as $500 to trade this strategy safely without hitting margin limits.
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Strict Risk Management: Set your Stop Loss exactly at the opposite side of the breakout box, and target a fixed Risk:Reward ratio (Default 1:2) for consistent long-term growth.
Easy-to-Use Parameters
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Risk Management: Choose between calculating lot size by % of balance or using a Fixed Lot for smaller accounts. Adjust your RR (Risk to Reward) Ratio.
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Box Time Settings: Fully customizable Asian Session Start, Asian Session End (Order Placement Time), and End-of-Day Close time to match your specific broker's server time.
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Breakout Buffer: Add a buffer distance (in points) to your pending orders to avoid being triggered by fakeouts or spread widening.
Recommendations
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Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - Can also be tested on GBPJPY or EURUSD.
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Timeframe: M5 or M15 (The EA calculates time dynamically, but M5/M15 is recommended for visual monitoring).
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Minimum Balance: $500 (Using UseFixedLot = true and FixedLot = 0.01 ).
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Broker Account: A low spread, ECN/Raw account is highly recommended for breakout strategies.
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VPS: A VPS with low latency to your broker is recommended for accurate order execution.
Disclaimer
Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk. Historical backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Please test the EA on a Demo account to find the best Asian Session hours matching your broker's server time before trading with real money.