XAU Golden Zone Sniper

  XAU Golden Zone Sniper: Pure Price Action Asian Box Breakout

  Tired of lagging indicators getting you into trades too late? Welcome to XAU Golden Zone Sniper, an institutional-grade Expert Advisor built on pure price action, market timing, and volume momentum. Designed specifically for the extreme volatility of Gold (XAUUSD), this EA abandons slow-moving indicators (like MAs or RSI) in favor of one of the most proven strategies in the market: The Asian Session Box Breakout.

  How It Works (The Strategy)

Gold typically consolidates during the low-volume Asian trading session. As the European and London markets open, massive institutional volume floods the market, causing violent breakouts from this consolidation zone.

The XAU Golden Zone Sniper automatically:

  1. Draws a virtual "Box" around the High and Low of the Asian session.

  2. Places highly precise Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders just outside the box right before the London volume arrives.

  3. Uses an OCO (One Cancels Other) system. Once the breakout happens and one order is triggered, the opposite pending order is instantly deleted.

  4. Manages the trade with a strict Risk:Reward ratio and automatically closes all open positions at the end of the day to avoid overnight swap fees and gap risks.

  Key Features

  • Zero-Lag Price Action: No indicators. The EA trades based on actual price levels and server time.

  • Smart OCO System (One Cancels Other): Never get trapped in both directions. The EA flawlessly manages your pending orders.

  • End-of-Day Auto Close: Sleep peacefully. The EA cleans up all pending orders and open positions at the end of the trading day.

  • Volatility Filter (Max Box Size): If the Asian session is too volatile (e.g., due to early morning news), the EA will intelligently skip trading for the day to protect your capital from overly wide Stop Losses.

  • Small Account Bypass: Includes a UseFixedLot feature, allowing traders with accounts as small as $500 to trade this strategy safely without hitting margin limits.

  • Strict Risk Management: Set your Stop Loss exactly at the opposite side of the breakout box, and target a fixed Risk:Reward ratio (Default 1:2) for consistent long-term growth.

  Easy-to-Use Parameters

  • Risk Management: Choose between calculating lot size by % of balance or using a Fixed Lot for smaller accounts. Adjust your RR (Risk to Reward) Ratio.

  • Box Time Settings: Fully customizable Asian Session Start, Asian Session End (Order Placement Time), and End-of-Day Close time to match your specific broker's server time.

  • Breakout Buffer: Add a buffer distance (in points) to your pending orders to avoid being triggered by fakeouts or spread widening.

  Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - Can also be tested on GBPJPY or EURUSD.

  • Timeframe: M5 or M15 (The EA calculates time dynamically, but M5/M15 is recommended for visual monitoring).

  • Minimum Balance: $500 (Using UseFixedLot = true and FixedLot = 0.01 ).

  • Broker Account: A low spread, ECN/Raw account is highly recommended for breakout strategies.

  • VPS: A VPS with low latency to your broker is recommended for accurate order execution.

  Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk. Historical backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Please test the EA on a Demo account to find the best Asian Session hours matching your broker's server time before trading with real money.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
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Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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