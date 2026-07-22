Quant Authority Trend Sentinel Pro
- Indicators
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Domingos Jose Antonio LopesProfessional trader and founder of Quant Authority Trading. I develop professional indicators and trading systems for MetaTrader 5 focused on trend analysis, price action, breakout strategies, and risk management. My mission is to help traders make better decisions through technology, education, and
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Quant Authority Trend Sentinel Pro
Professional Multi-Timeframe Trend & Momentum Indicator
Quant Authority Trend Sentinel Pro is a professional trading indicator designed to identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using momentum analysis, trend confirmation and strong candle validation.
Unlike traditional MACD indicators, Trend Sentinel Pro combines multiple confirmation filters to reduce weak signals and help traders focus on high-quality trading opportunities.
The indicator is designed for MetaTrader 5 and is suitable for Forex, CFDs, Commodities, Stock Indices and other financial instruments.Main Features
✔ Strong Candle Confirmation
Only high-quality momentum candles are considered for signal generation.
✔ Smart BUY & SELL Arrows
Signals are generated only after multiple confirmations, helping traders identify higher-probability setups.
✔ Market Regime Histogram
The lower histogram automatically identifies the current market condition:
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🟢 Green = Bullish Trend
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🔴 Red = Bearish Trend
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⚪ Gray = Neutral / Consolidation
✔ Multi-Timeframe Trend Matrix
Displays the current trend direction for:
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M1
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M5
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M15
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M30
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H1
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H4
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D1
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W1
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MN1
This allows traders to align entries with higher timeframe trends.
✔ Momentum Engine
The internal momentum engine combines:
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MACD
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MA
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Trend Slope Analysis
to identify stronger market movements.
✔ RSI Reference Filter
RSI is internally used as an additional confirmation layer to improve signal quality.
✔ Non-Repeating Signals
The indicator avoids consecutive BUY or SELL signals in the same direction until a valid trend change occurs.
✔ Smart Alerts
Supports:
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Terminal Alerts
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Sound Alerts
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Push Notifications
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Professional trend analysis
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Strong candle confirmation
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Clean and modern interface
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Easy to use
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Low chart clutter
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Multi-timeframe confirmation
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Smart trend filtering
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Suitable for beginners and experienced traders
The indicator has been extensively tested on:
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✅ M5 (Recommended)
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✅ M15 (Recommended)
It can also be used on higher timeframes according to the trader's strategy.Recommended Markets
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Forex
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Volatility Index
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CFDs
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Commodities
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Stock Indices
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Other MT5-supported financial instruments
Strong Candle Confirmation
Controls the confirmation requirements for strong candles.
Regime Histogram
Customize histogram colors and appearance.
Main Chart Arrows
Customize BUY and SELL arrows.
Multi-Timeframe Trend Panel
Enable or disable the MTF panel and customize its appearance.
Alerts
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Enable Alerts
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Enable Sound
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Push Notifications
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Alert Sound
BUY
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Wait for a green BUY arrow.
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Confirm the histogram is green.
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Check that higher timeframes are aligned in the MTF panel.
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Enter at the opening of the next candle.
SELL
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Wait for a red SELL arrow.
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Confirm the histogram is red.
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Verify higher timeframe confirmation.
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Enter at the opening of the next candle.
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Strong Candle Engine
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Trend Detection
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Momentum Confirmation
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Multi-Timeframe Trend Matrix
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Smart BUY/SELL Signals
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Market Regime Histogram
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Smart Alerts
Disclaimer
This indicator is designed to assist traders in technical market analysis. It does not guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk. Always apply proper risk management before entering any trade.