Quant Authority Trend Sentinel Pro

Quant Authority Trend Sentinel Pro

Professional Multi-Timeframe Trend & Momentum Indicator

Quant Authority Trend Sentinel Pro is a professional trading indicator designed to identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using momentum analysis, trend confirmation and strong candle validation.

Unlike traditional MACD indicators, Trend Sentinel Pro combines multiple confirmation filters to reduce weak signals and help traders focus on high-quality trading opportunities.

The indicator is designed for MetaTrader 5 and is suitable for Forex, CFDs, Commodities, Stock Indices and other financial instruments.

Main Features

✔ Strong Candle Confirmation

Only high-quality momentum candles are considered for signal generation.

✔ Smart BUY & SELL Arrows

Signals are generated only after multiple confirmations, helping traders identify higher-probability setups.

✔ Market Regime Histogram

The lower histogram automatically identifies the current market condition:

  • 🟢 Green = Bullish Trend

  • 🔴 Red = Bearish Trend

  • ⚪ Gray = Neutral / Consolidation

✔ Multi-Timeframe Trend Matrix

Displays the current trend direction for:

  • M1

  • M5

  • M15

  • M30

  • H1

  • H4

  • D1

  • W1

  • MN1

This allows traders to align entries with higher timeframe trends.

✔ Momentum Engine

The internal momentum engine combines:

  • MACD

  • MA

  • Trend Slope Analysis

to identify stronger market movements.

✔ RSI Reference Filter

RSI is internally used as an additional confirmation layer to improve signal quality.

✔ Non-Repeating Signals

The indicator avoids consecutive BUY or SELL signals in the same direction until a valid trend change occurs.

✔ Smart Alerts

Supports:

  • Terminal Alerts

  • Sound Alerts

  • Push Notifications

Advantages

  • Professional trend analysis

  • Strong candle confirmation

  • Clean and modern interface

  • Easy to use

  • Low chart clutter

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation

  • Smart trend filtering

  • Suitable for beginners and experienced traders

Recommended Timeframes

The indicator has been extensively tested on:

  • ✅ M5 (Recommended)

  • ✅ M15 (Recommended)

It can also be used on higher timeframes according to the trader's strategy.

Recommended Markets

  • Forex

  • Volatility Index

  • CFDs

  • Commodities

  • Stock Indices

  • Other MT5-supported financial instruments

Input Parameters

Strong Candle Confirmation

Controls the confirmation requirements for strong candles.

Regime Histogram

Customize histogram colors and appearance.

Main Chart Arrows

Customize BUY and SELL arrows.

Multi-Timeframe Trend Panel

Enable or disable the MTF panel and customize its appearance.

Alerts

  • Enable Alerts

  • Enable Sound

  • Push Notifications

  • Alert Sound

How To Trade

BUY

  1. Wait for a green BUY arrow.

  2. Confirm the histogram is green.

  3. Check that higher timeframes are aligned in the MTF panel.

  4. Enter at the opening of the next candle.

SELL

  1. Wait for a red SELL arrow.

  2. Confirm the histogram is red.

  3. Verify higher timeframe confirmation.

  4. Enter at the opening of the next candle.

Included

  • Strong Candle Engine

  • Trend Detection

  • Momentum Confirmation

  • Multi-Timeframe Trend Matrix

  • Smart BUY/SELL Signals

  • Market Regime Histogram

  • Smart Alerts

Disclaimer

This indicator is designed to assist traders in technical market analysis. It does not guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk. Always apply proper risk management before entering any trade.


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+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
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