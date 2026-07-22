Quant Authority Trend Sentinel Pro

Quant Authority Trend Sentinel Pro

Professional Multi-Timeframe Trend & Momentum Indicator

Quant Authority Trend Sentinel Pro is a professional trading indicator designed to identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using momentum analysis, trend confirmation and strong candle validation.

Unlike traditional MACD indicators, Trend Sentinel Pro combines multiple confirmation filters to reduce weak signals and help traders focus on high-quality trading opportunities.

The indicator is designed for MetaTrader 5 and is suitable for Forex, CFDs, Commodities, Stock Indices and other financial instruments.

Main Features

✔ Strong Candle Confirmation

Only high-quality momentum candles are considered for signal generation.

✔ Smart BUY & SELL Arrows

Signals are generated only after multiple confirmations, helping traders identify higher-probability setups.

✔ Market Regime Histogram

The lower histogram automatically identifies the current market condition:

  • 🟢 Green = Bullish Trend

  • 🔴 Red = Bearish Trend

  • ⚪ Gray = Neutral / Consolidation

✔ Multi-Timeframe Trend Matrix

Displays the current trend direction for:

  • M1

  • M5

  • M15

  • M30

  • H1

  • H4

  • D1

  • W1

  • MN1

This allows traders to align entries with higher timeframe trends.

✔ Momentum Engine

The internal momentum engine combines:

  • MACD

  • MA

  • Trend Slope Analysis

to identify stronger market movements.

✔ RSI Reference Filter

RSI is internally used as an additional confirmation layer to improve signal quality.

✔ Non-Repeating Signals

The indicator avoids consecutive BUY or SELL signals in the same direction until a valid trend change occurs.

✔ Smart Alerts

Supports:

  • Terminal Alerts

  • Sound Alerts

  • Push Notifications

Advantages

  • Professional trend analysis

  • Strong candle confirmation

  • Clean and modern interface

  • Easy to use

  • Low chart clutter

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation

  • Smart trend filtering

  • Suitable for beginners and experienced traders

Recommended Timeframes

The indicator has been extensively tested on:

  • ✅ M5 (Recommended)

  • ✅ M15 (Recommended)

It can also be used on higher timeframes according to the trader's strategy.

Recommended Markets

  • Forex

  • Volatility Index

  • CFDs

  • Commodities

  • Stock Indices

  • Other MT5-supported financial instruments

Input Parameters

Strong Candle Confirmation

Controls the confirmation requirements for strong candles.

Regime Histogram

Customize histogram colors and appearance.

Main Chart Arrows

Customize BUY and SELL arrows.

Multi-Timeframe Trend Panel

Enable or disable the MTF panel and customize its appearance.

Alerts

  • Enable Alerts

  • Enable Sound

  • Push Notifications

  • Alert Sound

How To Trade

BUY

  1. Wait for a green BUY arrow.

  2. Confirm the histogram is green.

  3. Check that higher timeframes are aligned in the MTF panel.

  4. Enter at the opening of the next candle.

SELL

  1. Wait for a red SELL arrow.

  2. Confirm the histogram is red.

  3. Verify higher timeframe confirmation.

  4. Enter at the opening of the next candle.

Included

  • Strong Candle Engine

  • Trend Detection

  • Momentum Confirmation

  • Multi-Timeframe Trend Matrix

  • Smart BUY/SELL Signals

  • Market Regime Histogram

  • Smart Alerts

Disclaimer

This indicator is designed to assist traders in technical market analysis. It does not guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk. Always apply proper risk management before entering any trade.


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MERAVITH SCANNER — это профессиональный индикатор финансовых рынков для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет несколько аналитических инструментов в единую интегрированную систему. Он выполняет все расчёты автоматически, используя собственную методологию средневзвешенной цены по объёму (VWAP), полностью исключая субъективную интерпретацию. Индикатор работает на всех классах активов (Forex, акции, индексы, товары, криптовалюты) и на всех таймфреймах от M1 до Monthly. Базовый принцип заключается в том,
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Индикаторы
Route Lines Prices MT5  - индикатор разработанный для поиска потенциальных торговых сигналов. Простой интерфейс индикатора содержит в себе множество алгоритмов поведения цены, а также определение окончания сигналов и расчет пройденных траекторий. В алгоритмах содержатся расчеты волатильности и сглаживания цены в соответствии с используемыми тайм-фреймами. Индикатор имеет основной параметр для изменения значений " Calculating price values ". Значение по умолчанию 1 имеет сбалансированную автомат
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Индикаторы
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OmniSync Projection
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Индикаторы
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
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Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких ст
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Catur Cipto Nugroho
Индикаторы
SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 Professional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 What is New in Version 3.7 - Visual Stability Update This release focuses entirely on one goal: making every zone, label, and line on your chart rock-solid stable. There is no more flickering, no more zones disappearing on a new candle, and no more duplicate drawings. Order Block (OB) zones no longer flicker or disappear. Once drawn, they stay permanently on the chart. Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)
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Metin Erkamoglu
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MATADOR GOLD XAUUSD M5 Scalp Signals for MT5 MATADOR GOLD is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze short-term Gold movement on the M5 timeframe. The indicator does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides buy and sell signal guidance so the user can make their own trading decisions according to their risk plan, broker conditions, and trade management rules. Main purpose MATADOR GOLD is built to help traders avoid noisy signal flow and
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Индикаторы
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Peter Maggen
Индикаторы
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Hidden Trendline Channel Project 17 Tool
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Индикаторы
Hidden Trend Channel Project 17 Tool SPECIAL NOVEMBER SALE is now finished. Price goes back to normal.  This is an Automated Tool for Multi Timeframe Trend Channel Analysis Visualization with Intelligent Range Market, Trending Market, Reversal, Breakout Detection.  It draws multiple Trend Channels with multiple sub-trendlines levels inside the channel for perfectly give you the trader, the crystal clear Trend channels where price trend direction is moving. This tool is accurately useful for T
Btcusd Pro
Metin Erkamoglu
Индикаторы
BTCUSD PRO Signal Solution for MT5 BTCUSD PRO is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze BTCUSD or BTCUSD# with a structured signal workflow. The product is not an automated trading system. It does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides analytical buy and sell signal information and displays a visual trade plan on the chart so the user can make their own trading decisions. Main purpose BTCUSD PRO is designed for traders who prefe
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
TraderHUD v2 — Полная Панель для Профессионального Трейдера TraderHUD v2 — это эволюция самого полного визуального индикатора для MetaTrader 5. Он объединяет в одном инструменте всё, что трейдеру нужно видеть на графике для принятия более осознанных решений: временной контекст, силу доллара, статистический диапазон, уровни пивота, скорость движения и макро тренд — всё интегрировано, настраиваемо и не загромождает график. Эта версия была создана на основе реального использования в реальной торгов
AutoChannels
Thekeunpie
Индикаторы
. "Ручное рисование каналов? Больше нет. Позвольте структуре рынка раскрыться автоматически." "Отслеживайте долгосрочные ценовые зоны 24/7, в режиме реального времени" . Болевые точки реальных трейдеров . Идентификация поворотных точек вручную занимает   огромное время   и   усилий Сложно приспособиться к   высокой волатильности .span>  и точно определить   надежные каналы Идеи копирования . "Рынки никогда не спят. Почему ваш анализ должен остановиться?" "Десятки активов в день - как вы ус
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