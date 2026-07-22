Quant Authority Trend Sentinel Pro

Professional Multi-Timeframe Trend & Momentum Indicator

Quant Authority Trend Sentinel Pro is a professional trading indicator designed to identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using momentum analysis, trend confirmation and strong candle validation.

Unlike traditional MACD indicators, Trend Sentinel Pro combines multiple confirmation filters to reduce weak signals and help traders focus on high-quality trading opportunities.

The indicator is designed for MetaTrader 5 and is suitable for Forex, CFDs, Commodities, Stock Indices and other financial instruments.

Main Features

✔ Strong Candle Confirmation

Only high-quality momentum candles are considered for signal generation.

✔ Smart BUY & SELL Arrows

Signals are generated only after multiple confirmations, helping traders identify higher-probability setups.

✔ Market Regime Histogram

The lower histogram automatically identifies the current market condition:

🟢 Green = Bullish Trend

🔴 Red = Bearish Trend

⚪ Gray = Neutral / Consolidation

✔ Multi-Timeframe Trend Matrix

Displays the current trend direction for:

M1

M5

M15

M30

H1

H4

D1

W1

MN1

This allows traders to align entries with higher timeframe trends.

✔ Momentum Engine

The internal momentum engine combines:

MACD

MA

Trend Slope Analysis

to identify stronger market movements.

✔ RSI Reference Filter

RSI is internally used as an additional confirmation layer to improve signal quality.

✔ Non-Repeating Signals

The indicator avoids consecutive BUY or SELL signals in the same direction until a valid trend change occurs.

✔ Smart Alerts

Supports:

Terminal Alerts

Sound Alerts

Push Notifications

Professional trend analysis

Strong candle confirmation

Clean and modern interface

Easy to use

Low chart clutter

Multi-timeframe confirmation

Smart trend filtering

Suitable for beginners and experienced traders

AdvantagesRecommended Timeframes

The indicator has been extensively tested on:

✅ M5 (Recommended)

✅ M15 (Recommended)

It can also be used on higher timeframes according to the trader's strategy.

Forex

Volatility Index

CFDs

Commodities

Stock Indices

Other MT5-supported financial instruments

Strong Candle Confirmation

Recommended MarketsInput Parameters

Controls the confirmation requirements for strong candles.

Regime Histogram

Customize histogram colors and appearance.

Main Chart Arrows

Customize BUY and SELL arrows.

Multi-Timeframe Trend Panel

Enable or disable the MTF panel and customize its appearance.

Alerts

Enable Alerts

Enable Sound

Push Notifications

Alert Sound

BUY

Wait for a green BUY arrow. Confirm the histogram is green. Check that higher timeframes are aligned in the MTF panel. Enter at the opening of the next candle.

SELL

Wait for a red SELL arrow. Confirm the histogram is red. Verify higher timeframe confirmation. Enter at the opening of the next candle.

Strong Candle Engine

Trend Detection

Momentum Confirmation

Multi-Timeframe Trend Matrix

Smart BUY/SELL Signals

Market Regime Histogram

Smart Alerts

Disclaimer

How To TradeIncluded

This indicator is designed to assist traders in technical market analysis. It does not guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk. Always apply proper risk management before entering any trade.