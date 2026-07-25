About Boom50 Rsi Grid

Boom50 Rsi Grid is a systematic automated trading engine designed for precision entry and disciplined grid management. Instead of relying on guesswork, the bot uses a technical RSI trigger to initiate the first trade, followed by a dynamic, compounding grid mechanism to manage market volatility.

Why Boom Indices?

Boom indices are synthetic assets characterized by distinct, sharp price movements and structural volatility that pair exceptionally well with a grid-averaging approach. Our strategy leverages this predictable, synthetic market behavior by using an RSI-filtered entry, allowing the compounding grid to capitalize on price retracements and volatility cycles. This makes the system particularly effective on indices that exhibit this type of structured market movement, providing a consistent framework for automated trade management.

Money Management & Profit Logic

The core philosophy of this EA is consistent capital growth through controlled, predictable exposure.

Fixed Position Sizing: The bot uses a fixed base lot size ( InpBaseLotStep ) that does not scale with your account balance. This is a deliberate risk-control decision — as your capital grows through compounding, your position sizes stay constant instead of growing alongside it, which keeps the strategy's worst-case exposure from quietly increasing over time as the account performs well. ( InpBalanceStep is included as a configuration input but does not affect position sizing.)

Basket Closing: We focus on securing micro-profits per tier ( InpMicroProfit ) rather than chasing massive, high-risk single trades. This is a flat USD target that stays constant regardless of account size, keeping basket exposure time short and consistent rather than growing as your balance does. The bot accumulates these gains and closes the entire basket once the profit target is met, effectively turning market volatility into realized profit.

Market Compatibility & Suitability

While the underlying algorithmic logic — specifically the "Accordion" grid expansion and the RSI-based entry trigger — is robust, please note that the default parameters have been specifically tuned and validated for Boom 50 Index through systematic testing across the instrument's full available real-tick price history, including its most volatile identified historical periods.

Strict Usage Warning: This Expert Advisor was built exclusively for Boom indices. We do not recommend using this system on any markets outside of the Boom index family. This strategy is not designed for traditional Forex markets, Bitcoin, or other financial assets; applying this logic to those markets will likely lead to poor performance. If you intend to utilize this system on other Boom indices (such as 100, 150, 500, or 1000), we strongly recommend performing your own optimization to determine the most suitable grid settings, RSI sensitivity, and risk profile — the defaults here are tuned for Boom 50 specifically, not the Boom family generally.





Development & Philosophy

***If attached to a symbol outside the Boom index family, the EA will not run its grid strategy. Instead, it will place a single trade with a fixed stop-loss and take-profit as a basic functionality check, then take no further action on that symbol.

The parameters shipped with this system reflect an extensive backtesting and optimization process conducted across the complete available real-tick price history for Boom 50 Index. This included a systematic sweep of grid-spacing configurations and targeted stress-testing against the most volatile historical periods identified in that data, rather than relying on a single averaged result. We prioritize testing against real, verified historical conditions — including the account's worst identified historical drawdown events — over theoretical assumptions, and size the strategy's risk parameters based on what that data actually shows.

We have set the price of this product to the minimum possible. This is a deliberate choice driven by our belief in the system and a desire to make it accessible so that you can try, test, and experience the success of the strategy for yourself.

Key Advantages

RSI-Based Entry Logic: Only initiates positions when the RSI filter meets your defined threshold, reducing "noise" trading.

Only initiates positions when the RSI filter meets your defined threshold, reducing "noise" trading. Dynamic Compounding Grid: Unlike static grids, this bot uses an "Accordion" effect that spaces out trades as the grid expands, helping to manage exposure during deep market moves.

Unlike static grids, this bot uses an "Accordion" effect that spaces out trades as the grid expands, helping to manage exposure during deep market moves. Consistent, Predictable Risk: Lot sizing stays fixed regardless of account balance, so your risk profile doesn't change as your account grows or shrinks over time.

Lot sizing stays fixed regardless of account balance, so your risk profile doesn't change as your account grows or shrinks over time. Margin-Aware Execution: Before adding to a position, the bot checks actual available margin and sizes the trade to fit what's currently available rather than an all-or-nothing request — and it won't keep re-attempting an order it already knows it can't afford.

Before adding to a position, the bot checks actual available margin and sizes the trade to fit what's currently available rather than an all-or-nothing request — and it won't keep re-attempting an order it already knows it can't afford. Broker-Aware Safeguards: Includes hard-coded checks to ensure your strategy stays within your broker's maximum volume and position limits.

Includes hard-coded checks to ensure your strategy stays within your broker's maximum volume and position limits. Basket Profit Targeting: Once a group of positions reaches the defined InpMicroProfit target, the bot automatically closes the entire basket, securing your gains.

Input Parameters Guide

Indicator Parameters

RSI Calculation Period: Defines the number of candles used to calculate the Relative Strength Index.

Overbought/Oversold Border Target: The RSI value threshold that triggers the initial entry signal for the system.

Compounding Grid Settings

Base Distance Between Levels: Sets the initial spacing (in points) required between grid levels.

Space Stretch Factor: The multiplier applied to grid spacing; as the grid expands, this factor increases the distance between subsequent trades.

Lot Scaling Factor: The multiplier applied to the base lot size to increase trading volume as the grid progresses.

Hard Protection Ceiling: A safety limit that dictates the maximum number of simultaneous grid trades allowed.

Basket Target Closed Profit: The flat target profit (in USD) which, when reached by the aggregate basket, triggers a total closure of all open positions. This value does not scale with account size.

Capital Management Matrix

Compounding Step Tier Size: Included for advanced configuration; does not affect position sizing under the default fixed-lot logic.

Volume Allocation Per Tier: The fixed base lot size used for the first position in every grid cycle, regardless of account balance.

Master Identification Tag: The unique Magic Number used by the Expert Advisor to identify and manage its own trades exclusively.

Recommendations & Requirements

Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute) timeframe.

Execution Environment: We highly recommend running the bot on a VPS with low latency to ensure the compounding grid reacts correctly to every market tick.

Capital Recommendation:

Minimum Capital: $200 USD. Through systematic testing against the most severe price movements identified in this instrument's available history, $200 is the smallest starting balance confirmed to survive these events without a margin call with the default settings. Balances below this level have been tested against these same historical events and shown to fail.

Through systematic testing against the most severe price movements identified in this instrument's available history, $200 is the smallest starting balance confirmed to survive these events without a margin call with the default settings. Balances below this level have been tested against these same historical events and shown to fail. Recommended Capital: $300–$500 USD or more. A higher starting balance provides additional margin cushion beyond the tested minimum, which may help the strategy weather adverse conditions more severe than anything observed in the tested history.

Installation Instructions

Open your MetaTrader 5 terminal. Go to File > Open Data Folder. Navigate to MQL5/Experts. Copy the product file into this folder. Restart your terminal or refresh the "Expert Advisors" list in the Navigator window. Attach the EA to an M1 chart. Important: Enable "Allow Algorithmic Trading" in your terminal settings and on the EA's settings panel.

Support

We value transparency and continuous improvement. Individual testing is highly encouraged, and we welcome all user feedback. If you have any questions, need assistance with settings, or want to share your results, please send me a direct message here on MQL5. I am here to help you succeed.

Disclaimer: Trading financial markets involves significant risk. This Expert Advisor utilizes a grid strategy, which can involve floating drawdowns. Please test this on a demo account before using it on a live account to ensure it performs as expected with your specific broker's margin requirements.