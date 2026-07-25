Boom50 Rsi Grid

About Boom50 Rsi Grid

Boom50 Rsi Grid is a systematic automated trading engine designed for precision entry and disciplined grid management. Instead of relying on guesswork, the bot uses a technical RSI trigger to initiate the first trade, followed by a dynamic, compounding grid mechanism to manage market volatility.

Why Boom Indices?

Boom indices are synthetic assets characterized by distinct, sharp price movements and structural volatility that pair exceptionally well with a grid-averaging approach. Our strategy leverages this predictable, synthetic market behavior by using an RSI-filtered entry, allowing the compounding grid to capitalize on price retracements and volatility cycles. This makes the system particularly effective on indices that exhibit this type of structured market movement, providing a consistent framework for automated trade management.

Money Management & Profit Logic

The core philosophy of this EA is consistent capital growth through controlled, predictable exposure.

Fixed Position Sizing: The bot uses a fixed base lot size ( InpBaseLotStep ) that does not scale with your account balance. This is a deliberate risk-control decision — as your capital grows through compounding, your position sizes stay constant instead of growing alongside it, which keeps the strategy's worst-case exposure from quietly increasing over time as the account performs well. ( InpBalanceStep is included as a configuration input but does not affect position sizing.)

Basket Closing: We focus on securing micro-profits per tier ( InpMicroProfit ) rather than chasing massive, high-risk single trades. This is a flat USD target that stays constant regardless of account size, keeping basket exposure time short and consistent rather than growing as your balance does. The bot accumulates these gains and closes the entire basket once the profit target is met, effectively turning market volatility into realized profit.

Market Compatibility & Suitability

While the underlying algorithmic logic — specifically the "Accordion" grid expansion and the RSI-based entry trigger — is robust, please note that the default parameters have been specifically tuned and validated for Boom 50 Index through systematic testing across the instrument's full available real-tick price history, including its most volatile identified historical periods.

Strict Usage Warning: This Expert Advisor was built exclusively for Boom indices. We do not recommend using this system on any markets outside of the Boom index family. This strategy is not designed for traditional Forex markets, Bitcoin, or other financial assets; applying this logic to those markets will likely lead to poor performance. If you intend to utilize this system on other Boom indices (such as 100, 150, 500, or 1000), we strongly recommend performing your own optimization to determine the most suitable grid settings, RSI sensitivity, and risk profile — the defaults here are tuned for Boom 50 specifically, not the Boom family generally.

***If attached to a symbol outside the Boom index family, the EA will not run its grid strategy. Instead, it will place a single trade with a fixed stop-loss and take-profit as a basic functionality check, then take no further action on that symbol.

Development & Philosophy

The parameters shipped with this system reflect an extensive backtesting and optimization process conducted across the complete available real-tick price history for Boom 50 Index. This included a systematic sweep of grid-spacing configurations and targeted stress-testing against the most volatile historical periods identified in that data, rather than relying on a single averaged result. We prioritize testing against real, verified historical conditions — including the account's worst identified historical drawdown events — over theoretical assumptions, and size the strategy's risk parameters based on what that data actually shows.

We have set the price of this product to the minimum possible. This is a deliberate choice driven by our belief in the system and a desire to make it accessible so that you can try, test, and experience the success of the strategy for yourself.

Key Advantages

  • RSI-Based Entry Logic: Only initiates positions when the RSI filter meets your defined threshold, reducing "noise" trading.
  • Dynamic Compounding Grid: Unlike static grids, this bot uses an "Accordion" effect that spaces out trades as the grid expands, helping to manage exposure during deep market moves.
  • Consistent, Predictable Risk: Lot sizing stays fixed regardless of account balance, so your risk profile doesn't change as your account grows or shrinks over time.
  • Margin-Aware Execution: Before adding to a position, the bot checks actual available margin and sizes the trade to fit what's currently available rather than an all-or-nothing request — and it won't keep re-attempting an order it already knows it can't afford.
  • Broker-Aware Safeguards: Includes hard-coded checks to ensure your strategy stays within your broker's maximum volume and position limits.
  • Basket Profit Targeting: Once a group of positions reaches the defined InpMicroProfit target, the bot automatically closes the entire basket, securing your gains.

Input Parameters Guide

Indicator Parameters

  • RSI Calculation Period: Defines the number of candles used to calculate the Relative Strength Index.
  • Overbought/Oversold Border Target: The RSI value threshold that triggers the initial entry signal for the system.

Compounding Grid Settings

  • Base Distance Between Levels: Sets the initial spacing (in points) required between grid levels.
  • Space Stretch Factor: The multiplier applied to grid spacing; as the grid expands, this factor increases the distance between subsequent trades.
  • Lot Scaling Factor: The multiplier applied to the base lot size to increase trading volume as the grid progresses.
  • Hard Protection Ceiling: A safety limit that dictates the maximum number of simultaneous grid trades allowed.
  • Basket Target Closed Profit: The flat target profit (in USD) which, when reached by the aggregate basket, triggers a total closure of all open positions. This value does not scale with account size.

Capital Management Matrix

  • Compounding Step Tier Size: Included for advanced configuration; does not affect position sizing under the default fixed-lot logic.
  • Volume Allocation Per Tier: The fixed base lot size used for the first position in every grid cycle, regardless of account balance.
  • Master Identification Tag: The unique Magic Number used by the Expert Advisor to identify and manage its own trades exclusively.

Recommendations & Requirements

Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute) timeframe.

Execution Environment: We highly recommend running the bot on a VPS with low latency to ensure the compounding grid reacts correctly to every market tick.

Capital Recommendation:

  • Minimum Capital: $200 USD. Through systematic testing against the most severe price movements identified in this instrument's available history, $200 is the smallest starting balance confirmed to survive these events without a margin call with the default settings. Balances below this level have been tested against these same historical events and shown to fail.
  • Recommended Capital: $300–$500 USD or more. A higher starting balance provides additional margin cushion beyond the tested minimum, which may help the strategy weather adverse conditions more severe than anything observed in the tested history.

Installation Instructions

  1. Open your MetaTrader 5 terminal.
  2. Go to File > Open Data Folder.
  3. Navigate to MQL5/Experts.
  4. Copy the product file into this folder.
  5. Restart your terminal or refresh the "Expert Advisors" list in the Navigator window.
  6. Attach the EA to an M1 chart.
  7. Important: Enable "Allow Algorithmic Trading" in your terminal settings and on the EA's settings panel.

Support

We value transparency and continuous improvement. Individual testing is highly encouraged, and we welcome all user feedback. If you have any questions, need assistance with settings, or want to share your results, please send me a direct message here on MQL5. I am here to help you succeed.

Disclaimer: Trading financial markets involves significant risk. This Expert Advisor utilizes a grid strategy, which can involve floating drawdowns. Please test this on a demo account before using it on a live account to ensure it performs as expected with your specific broker's margin requirements.

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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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