The Gold Mind is a premium H4 grid Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It uses live ATR(14) for dynamic SL/TP, structural grid placement, and advanced trade management including Break-even, Partial Close, and Trailing Stop. Features a real-time on-chart dashboard with Daily P&L, today's trades, and Win/Loss stats. Recommended: H4 chart, $1,000+ balance, ECN/low spread broker, VPS. Grid trading involves risk — demo test first.





THE GOLD MIND

Mind The Market — Mine The Gold

Premium H4 Grid Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold)

INTRODUCTION

The Gold Mind is an institutional-grade automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H4 timeframe. It combines structural grid execution with robust risk management tailored to Gold’s volatility.

The EA reads live H4 ATR(14) to calculate dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit distances, places smart pending grid orders around previous H4 structure, and manages open trades with Break-even, Partial Close, and Trailing Stop — all visible through a professional on-chart dashboard.

KEY FEATURES



On-Chart Dashboard • Official logo and branded HUD panel • Daily Profit/Loss (Green/Red color-coded) • Today’s Total Trades and Win/Loss stats • Live Open Positions and Grid Orders status (e.g. 4/6) • Trailing Engine and Market Status display • Draggable, minimizable panel

Smart Grid Engine • H4 structural levels from previous candle high/low • Up to 3 Buy Limits + 3 Sell Limits per cycle • ATR-based volatility filter — invalid levels skipped automatically • One trade per grid level per H4 bar discipline • Built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD / XAUUSDm)

Risk & Protection • Live H4 ATR(14) for SL and TP calculations • Shared ATR Stop Loss for Buy legs and Sell legs • Individual ATR Take Profit per entry level • Auto lot sizing (3% risk per level) or Manual lot mode • Weekend and market-close trading guard

Profit Management • Break-even at 500 points profit • 50% Partial Close at same milestone • Peak Trailing Stop to protect open profit • Magic-number isolated — does not touch manual trades

HOW IT WORKS



Each H4 cycle, The Gold Mind:

Reads live ATR(14) volatility from the H4 chart Calculates grid levels from the previous H4 candle structure Places pending Buy/Sell limits with ATR-based SL and TP Skips any level where SL would be invalid for current volatility Rebuilds grid on new H4 bar Manages open positions with BE, partial close, and trailing

No static pip distances — entries follow structure, risk follows volatility, and profit protection follows price movement.

SETUP REQUIREMENTS



• Minimum Balance: $1,000 USD • Timeframe: H4 (4-Hour) — required • Symbol: XAUUSD / XAUUSDm only • Broker: ECN, Raw Spread, or Low Spread recommended • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 operation • Platform: MetaTrader 5 with Algo Trading enabled

Quick Start: Attach to XAUUSD H4 → Enable Algo Trading → Use default Auto Risk → Monitor dashboard.

INPUT PARAMETERS



• Risk Mode: Auto (3% per level) or Manual Lot • ATR Period: 14 (default) • SL / TP ATR Multipliers: 1.0× (adjustable) • Break-Even, Partial Close, Trailing: Enable/Disable

RISK DISCLAIMER



Trading XAUUSD (Gold) and automated grid systems involve substantial risk. Drawdowns can occur during strong trends or gap events. The Gold Mind uses ATR filtering, Break-even, Partial Close, and Trailing Stop — but no system eliminates risk. Past performance and demo results do not guarantee future profits. Always test on demo first. Use capital you can afford to risk.

The Gold Mind — Mind The Market. Mine The Gold.