Pro HassilEA

Description

Hassila Pro is an expert advisor that looks for momentum exhaustion: those moments when price has stretched too far in one direction and tends to correct. Instead of chasing the trend, it waits for the move to run out of strength and trades the correction.

This is not a high-frequency system. It waits, and when conditions are not right it does not trade. That behaviour is intentional.

How it works

Detection. A momentum oscillator measures when price has reached a statistically unusual overextension. The signal is confirmed on the bar close, never while the bar is still forming, so the system never acts on a reading that can still change.

Volatility-adjusted exits. Target and stop are not fixed pip values: they are derived from the market's actual volatility at that moment. When the market is quiet the distances tighten; when it accelerates they widen. The system adapts on its own, with no parameter retuning.

Profit protection. Once a trade has advanced far enough, the stop moves to secure part of the gain and then follows price from there. A position is also closed if it stays open too long without resolving.

Adaptive risk. Position size is calculated from a percentage of equity and from the real distance to the stop, so every trade risks the same amount regardless of volatility. The system also adjusts exposure according to recent results: it reduces size after an adverse run and rebuilds it gradually. A ceiling and a floor are enforced, plus an automatic reset after several consecutive losses.

Protective filters. Trading session filter, spread limit, daily trade limit and a mandatory pause after a loss.

Features

Works on any symbol and any timeframe

Netting and hedging accounts

No martingale, no grid, no averaging into losing positions

Every trade is opened with stop loss and take profit from the outset

Three risk profiles: conservative, normal and aggressive

Fixed lot or automatic percentage-of-equity sizing

On-chart information panel showing system status

Compatible with 3, 4 and 5 digit quotes

Automatic detection of the broker's time offset

Recommended setup

Pair: EURUSD

EURUSD Working timeframe: M15

M15 Account type: low spread, fast execution

low spread, fast execution Suggested minimum capital: enough for the calculated lot to exceed the broker minimum at your chosen risk

enough for the calculated lot to exceed the broker minimum at your chosen risk Risk: start with the conservative profile until you know its behaviour

Before using it

Test it first in the strategy tester with real tick data, then on a demo account. No automated system performs identically across brokers: spread, commission and latency all affect the outcome.

Past results do not guarantee future results. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.