Quant Breakout System

thresholds for it's strategy. The system processes a

Once per H1 bar, the system runs inference on two compiled machine learning models to dynamically predict the optimal

Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), the system automates the entire trade lifecycle, from model-threshold execution to multi-layered exits and trade management.

across different timeframes to scale entry sensitivity according to current volatility and momentum decay.

Unlike traditional trading systems that rely on static thresholds or immediate market execution, this system evaluates a

is an autonomous algorithmic trading system designed for Gold (XAUUSD). It utilizes dual ONNX-compiled machine learning regressor models to dynamically calculate volatility and momentum thresholds based on real-time market regimes, placing pending orders to optimize entry pricing.

: The day of the week.

12. Temporal Context : The day of the week.

: Current volatility range deviation from its 5-day average.

11. Volatility Deviation Delta : Current volatility range deviation from its 5-day average.

: Current momentum deviation from its 5-day average.

10. Momentum Deviation Delta : Current momentum deviation from its 5-day average.

: 5-day moving average of the EMA spread.

9. Baseline Trend Alignment : 5-day moving average of the EMA spread.

: 5-day moving average of the Rate of Change.

8. Baseline Momentum : 5-day moving average of the Rate of Change.

: 5-day moving average of the ATR ratio.

7. Baseline ATR Ratio : 5-day moving average of the ATR ratio.

Enforces hardcoded post-inference safety floors and ceilings to prevent threshold degradation during low-activity regimes:

Features a toggleable early-week Wick Padding module. If enabled, the predicted wick thresholds are dynamically padded (by +4% on Monday and +2% on Tuesday) to protect capital against low-liquidity market opens and early-week chop.

The model features are designed to be directionally aware. Momentum and trend alignment inputs retain their directional signs (positive or negative) during inference, allowing the models to preserve trend bias and momentum direction.

Bounded between a Floor of 41% and a Ceiling of 56%.

• Dynamic Wick Threshold: Bounded between a Floor of 41% and a Ceiling of 56%.

Bounded between a Floor of 55.0 and a Ceiling of 83.0.

• Dynamic RSI Trigger: Bounded between a Floor of 55.0 and a Ceiling of 83.0.

Inverse Proportional Anchoring & Dynamic Scaling: The speed and sensitivity with which the system transitions from its maximum safety ceiling to its optimal entry floor is governed by volatility expansion and momentum lag weights. Rather than being adjusted manually, these weights are mathematically set and optimized through systematic historical back testing to ensure stable threshold behavior across different market conditions. They are categorized into standardized, pre-optimized performance profiles:

• Ultra-Conservative: Optimized for maximum safety; requires severe market volatility and significant momentum decay to trigger, remaining near the safety ceiling during normal market cycles. Can trade once to two times per month. Requires VPS to run 24/7.

• Volatility-Responsive: Tailored for clean, explosive expansions (such as news events), scaling sensitivity primarily to rapid changes in volatility while ignoring momentum decay.

• Lag-Responsive: Designed to identify early entries by detecting momentum stalling or trend fatigue before a full volatility spike occurs.

• Standard: A balanced, all-weather profile that equally weights volatility expansion and momentum decay.

• Aggressive: Reaches optimal entry floors 50% faster, initiating surgical entries at the earliest signs of market movement.