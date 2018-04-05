Aurean Bot

💎 Aurean BOT – Pure Price Action EA for Gold (XAUUSD)

🔥 Accuracy: 92% Verified Backtest (5 Years)
🚀 Timeframe: H1
🏆 Instrument: GOLD (XAUUSD)
💼 Account Type: Zero Spread Account Recommended

🧠 About the EA

Aurean BOT is a pure price action-based trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD).
It executes 1–2 high-quality trades per day with no grid, no martingale, no averaging — only smart price action logic built for long-term consistency and stability.

This EA has been tested over 5 years of data, maintaining 92% accuracy and achieving no more than 2 consecutive losses throughout the entire backtest — a rare consistency record in automated trading. ⚡

⚙️ Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Account: Zero Spread (ECN Recommended)

  • Stop Loss: 1000 Points

  • Take Profit: 1000 Points

  • Trailing Stop: 100 Points

  • Trailing Step: 50 Points

Use these settings both for real trading and backtesting to ensure optimal results.

🧩 Strategy Highlights

✅ Pure Price Action – No Grid / No Martingale / No Hedging
✅ 5 Years of Backtesting
✅ Maximum 2 Consecutive Losses in 5 Years 🔥
✅ 92% Accuracy with Consistent Performance
✅ Only 1–2 Quality Trades per Day
✅ Works Best on Gold (XAUUSD) H1

📞 Support & Contact

Facing any issue or need help with setup?
💬 Get full support on Telegram: @Rehan7071

🔔 Aurean BOT – Your Gold Trading Partner for Precision, Stability, and Profit!



