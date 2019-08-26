Volume Delta Panel MT5
- Indicators
-
Chantal SalaHi, I'm a programmer (female) from 1995 and in MQL4 from 2008.
I have released most of 2500 Expert Advisor/Indicators and Dashboard.
I have worked with many famous italian traders to automate their strategy.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 26 August 2019
- Activations: 10
Volume Delta Panel is a very powerful indicator that read the supply on Market.
It calculates the Delta from movement of the price and the difference of BUY volumes and SELL volumes.
The Volumes are added to price and normalized to symbol points.
Its special structure allows you to get all Time Frames values available on the platform MT5.
Panel can show 50 instruments simultaneously all customizable according to the offer of the Broker.
A good observation of this instrument can suggest great entry points and possible reversal.
We are confident that this tool will help you to improve your trading timing.
Same indicator for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12053
To download Profile for MT5: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AT1hQmANjwfZktV_oe4B9ZYdRYsqxvOH/
Input values:
- Use only current symbol (to show only the symbol of chart)
- 50 Symbols - to delete one, leave NULL
- Volume source (tipology)
- Visible_ .. - enable/disable Time Frames M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1
- Colors - for Positive Values, Negative Values, Zero Value for neutral, General Text
- TextFontSize
- SeparateSymbols - true/false to introduce a separator every symbol
- POSITION ON CHART (X. Y)
- Symbol separator (to show a separator)
- Updade mode
- On new Tick
- Every X seconds