Renewed hope
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Olaniyi Ayeku
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 7
Unlock the power of Renewed Hope EA, a fully loaded, ultra-versatile Expert Advisor tailored for traders seeking high-performance automation without complexity. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this EA gives you full control with OneShot precision, advanced filtering systems, and bulletproof money management.
⚙️ Key Features:
🟢 OneShot Mode – Smart sniper entries with max 1-trade execution logic for ultra-low-risk setups. Perfect for strict risk managers.
📊 Advanced Indicator Filters – Built-in Triple RSI, Double RSI, Alligator, Bollinger Bands, PIPs Momentum, Reverse Strategy & more.
📈 Multiple Lot Management Systems – Fixed, Martingale, Fibonacci, Labouchere, 1326 betting systems.
🧠 Breakout Engine – High-speed breakout detection with RSI trend confirmation on multiple timeframes.
💼 Smart Virtual + Emergency SL/TP – Combine visible and hidden SL/TP levels with trailing stop mastery.
📉 Drawdown Protection System – Auto equity lock, trail on equity profit, and percent/money-based DD limits.
💹 ATR-Based Dynamic TP/SL – Adapts to market volatility automatically for smart exits.
🔒 BruteForce Entry + Momentum Filters – Engage market momentum on short-term breakouts with ultra-aggressive setups.
🧲 Margin Protection – Scoobs & ForexKiwi equity/margin-level protection built in.
⚖️ FIFO & Hedge Compatible – Designed to work seamlessly with brokers requiring FIFO or supporting hedging.
📅 News Filter Support – Built-in logic avoids NFP and new-year volatility periods.
🎯 Why Traders Love It:
Lightning-fast signal response
Customizable for any market condition
Wide strategy compatibility
Designed for safety + aggression balance
Fully tested and battle-ready for real accounts
💡 Whether you're new or experienced, Renewed Hope EA lets you focus on results — not guessing strategies.
💡 Whether you're new or experienced, Renewed Hope EA lets you focus on results — not guessing strategies.