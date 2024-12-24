Squeeze roc xau points system

Introducing to your attention unique trading advisor, Squeeze roc xau points, exclusively designed for trading on the XAU/USD pair.
We analyzed predominantly all objectively important timeframes and identified unique characteristics of gold movements relative to the dollar to create this product.
These insights can be extremely useful in predicting market reversal points on timeframes from M30 to H8 for the XAU/USD pair.
You can choose your favorite timeframe to receive signals or use multiple ones, or even use all timeframes. It all depends on your strategy and trading style, considering capital drawdown risks.

Key features of Squeeze ROC XAU Points:

~ Exclusively works with the XAU/USD pair.
~ Designed for M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, and H8 timeframes.
~ Signals are provided at the opening of a new session, waiting for confirmation of strategy signals.
~ The strategy is based on scalping short-term market reversal points.
~ Our goal is to minimize trading risks and trying to keep capital drawdown to a minimum.
~ Easy to use: simply select timeframe mode in the settings, install it on the corresponding timeframe, and the system will start working.
Signals (arrows) as well as exit signals (TP & SL arrows) not late drawn,no-redraw(never change it), or disappear during trading.


