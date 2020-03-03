Quantum Flow
- Experts
- Aghelos Iasonas Kouvaras
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Quantum Flow EA
Quantum Flow is a cutting-edge trading algorithm designed exclusively for MT5, tailored for traders seeking precision and consistency. This expert advisor operates with a strategic focus, trading only high-volatility indices such as US30, DJI, and WS30, ensuring maximum market opportunities.
Key Features:
- Minimum Starting Balance: Recommended minimum account balance of $5,000 for optimal performance with a 0.1 lot size.
- Focused Instrument Selection: Trades only the most liquid and volatile indices for targeted precision.
- Risk Management: Implements a robust 3:1 risk-to-reward ratio, ensuring trades are structured for profitability while minimizing risk exposure.
- Dynamic Lot Sizing: Utilizes a 1.25 lot multiplier, strategically increasing position sizes within a controlled risk environment.
- Built-In Cap: Lot size growth is limited to 20x the initial value, maintaining a disciplined and sustainable trading approach.
- Recommended Broker: Optimized for use with IC Markets, ensuring tight spreads, low latency, and superior execution for maximum performance.
Performance Highlights:
Quantum Flow EA is optimized to balance growth and risk, ensuring long-term account sustainability.