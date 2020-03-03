Quantum Flow EA

Quantum Flow is a cutting-edge trading algorithm designed exclusively for MT5, tailored for traders seeking precision and consistency. This expert advisor operates with a strategic focus, trading only high-volatility indices such as US30, DJI, and WS30, ensuring maximum market opportunities.

Key Features:

Minimum Starting Balance : Recommended minimum account balance of $5,000 for optimal performance with a 0.1 lot size.

: Recommended minimum account balance of for optimal performance with a 0.1 lot size. Focused Instrument Selection : Trades only the most liquid and volatile indices for targeted precision.

: Trades only the most liquid and volatile indices for targeted precision. Risk Management : Implements a robust 3:1 risk-to-reward ratio , ensuring trades are structured for profitability while minimizing risk exposure.

: Implements a robust , ensuring trades are structured for profitability while minimizing risk exposure. Dynamic Lot Sizing : Utilizes a 1.25 lot multiplier , strategically increasing position sizes within a controlled risk environment.

: Utilizes a , strategically increasing position sizes within a controlled risk environment. Built-In Cap : Lot size growth is limited to 20x the initial value , maintaining a disciplined and sustainable trading approach.

: Lot size growth is limited to , maintaining a disciplined and sustainable trading approach. Recommended Broker: Optimized for use with IC Markets, ensuring tight spreads, low latency, and superior execution for maximum performance.

Performance Highlights:

Quantum Flow EA is optimized to balance growth and risk, ensuring long-term account sustainability.