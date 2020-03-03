Quantum Flow

Quantum Flow EA

Quantum Flow is a cutting-edge trading algorithm designed exclusively for MT5, tailored for traders seeking precision and consistency. This expert advisor operates with a strategic focus, trading only high-volatility indices such as US30, DJI, and WS30, ensuring maximum market opportunities.

Key Features:

  • Minimum Starting Balance: Recommended minimum account balance of $5,000 for optimal performance with a 0.1 lot size.
  • Focused Instrument Selection: Trades only the most liquid and volatile indices for targeted precision.
  • Risk Management: Implements a robust 3:1 risk-to-reward ratio, ensuring trades are structured for profitability while minimizing risk exposure.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Utilizes a 1.25 lot multiplier, strategically increasing position sizes within a controlled risk environment.
  • Built-In Cap: Lot size growth is limited to 20x the initial value, maintaining a disciplined and sustainable trading approach.
  • Recommended Broker: Optimized for use with IC Markets, ensuring tight spreads, low latency, and superior execution for maximum performance.

Performance Highlights:

Quantum Flow EA is optimized to balance growth and risk, ensuring long-term account sustainability.






