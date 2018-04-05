Introducing Ultimate Ranger, a revolutionary trading robot meticulously engineered to offer traders a sophisticated, non-Martingale-based strategy designed for consistent profitability within the exclusive trading parameters of Range Break 100 and Range Break 200, available solely on the Deriv trading platform.





Distinguished by its steadfast avoidance of risky Martingale principles, Ultimate Ranger is crafted to secure reliable profits. This cutting-edge robot capitalizes on market movements within the carefully defined confines of Range Break 100 and Range Break 200, utilizing breakout opportunities and fluctuations within these specific ranges.





A key hallmark of Ultimate Ranger is its verified track record of sustained profitability. Rigorously back-tested and confirmed as profitable since the inception of these specialized trading instruments in April 2020, the robot has consistently demonstrated its ability to navigate market dynamics while maintaining a consistent positive performance trajectory.





Ultimate Ranger operates on a meticulously crafted strategy that harnesses comprehensive analyses of historical data, market behavior, and trend dynamics within the designated ranges. This approach enables the robot to execute calculated trades strategically aligned with evolving market conditions, all while effectively managing inherent risks.





The provided attached screenshots of back tested results serve as definitive confirmation of Ultimate Ranger's historical performance, providing transparency and tangible evidence of its profitability.





The safety of traders' funds is a top priority for Ultimate Ranger. Employing state-of-the-art encryption protocols and stringent security measures, the robot ensures the utmost safety and confidentiality of user data and funds, fostering a secure trading environment exclusively on the Deriv platform.





One of Ultimate Ranger's distinguishing features is its accessibility. It accommodates traders across a wide spectrum, allowing for a modest initial investment of $10 to commence trading. Moreover, it seamlessly caters to larger capital sums, accommodating trades from $10,000 upwards, thereby ensuring scalability and flexibility for traders of varied portfolio sizes.





Ultimate Ranger's adaptability extends to lot size adjustments, accommodating account sizes ranging from 0.01 to 10 standard lots, enabling traders to align their trading positions according to their individual risk preferences and account sizes.





In the realm of trading robots, Ultimate Ranger stands as a beacon of reliability, consistency, and profitability, offering traders a proven and dependable tool to navigate and thrive within the specialized trading environments of Range Break 100 and Range Break 200 on the Deriv platform.



