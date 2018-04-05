Ultimate Ranger

  • Experts
  • Abdulgafar Lanre Asheer
    Abdulgafar Lanre Asheer

    Abdulgafar Lanre Asheer

    • CEO at  Deals Of Fortune Global Services
    • Nigeria
    • 218
    I am an experienced trader who has been trading forex market since the year 2009. I am also an expert advisor creator and I have created some successful and profitable EAs in the recent times.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10
Introducing Ultimate Ranger, a revolutionary trading robot meticulously engineered to offer traders a sophisticated, non-Martingale-based strategy designed for consistent profitability within the exclusive trading parameters of Range Break 100 and Range Break 200, available solely on the Deriv trading platform.

Distinguished by its steadfast avoidance of risky Martingale principles, Ultimate Ranger is crafted to secure reliable profits. This cutting-edge robot capitalizes on market movements within the carefully defined confines of Range Break 100 and Range Break 200, utilizing breakout opportunities and fluctuations within these specific ranges.

A key hallmark of Ultimate Ranger is its verified track record of sustained profitability. Rigorously back-tested and confirmed as profitable since the inception of these specialized trading instruments in April 2020, the robot has consistently demonstrated its ability to navigate market dynamics while maintaining a consistent positive performance trajectory.

Ultimate Ranger operates on a meticulously crafted strategy that harnesses comprehensive analyses of historical data, market behavior, and trend dynamics within the designated ranges. This approach enables the robot to execute calculated trades strategically aligned with evolving market conditions, all while effectively managing inherent risks.

The provided attached screenshots of back tested results serve as definitive confirmation of Ultimate Ranger's historical performance, providing transparency and tangible evidence of its profitability.

The safety of traders' funds is a top priority for Ultimate Ranger. Employing state-of-the-art encryption protocols and stringent security measures, the robot ensures the utmost safety and confidentiality of user data and funds, fostering a secure trading environment exclusively on the Deriv platform.

One of Ultimate Ranger's distinguishing features is its accessibility. It accommodates traders across a wide spectrum, allowing for a modest initial investment of $10 to commence trading. Moreover, it seamlessly caters to larger capital sums, accommodating trades from $10,000 upwards, thereby ensuring scalability and flexibility for traders of varied portfolio sizes.

Ultimate Ranger's adaptability extends to lot size adjustments, accommodating account sizes ranging from 0.01 to 10 standard lots, enabling traders to align their trading positions according to their individual risk preferences and account sizes.

In the realm of trading robots, Ultimate Ranger stands as a beacon of reliability, consistency, and profitability, offering traders a proven and dependable tool to navigate and thrive within the specialized trading environments of Range Break 100 and Range Break 200 on the Deriv platform.


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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