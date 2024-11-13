Scalp Master EA

Main TF : H1

Main Pair : EURUSD

Recommended MAIN BALANCE : +1000$

YOU CAN RUN 24H/ALL DAYS

YOU CAN USE "TRAILING STOP"

FOR FAST SCALP MODE : SMALLER TP SIZE

THIS EA CAN WORK IN ALL PAIRS,JUST NEED TO SET TP OR TRAILING STOP BUT MAIN PAIR IS EURUSD

SMALLER TF WILL TAKE MORE POSITIONS.
HIGHER TF WILL TAKE LESS POSITIONS.

IMPORTANT POINT : BEST SPREAD FOR USE AND RESIVE BETTER RESULTS IS = 0 - 5

For details: scalpmasterea@gmail.com

Risk Warning:

Before you buy please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). Please do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose.



