ForexSource Dashboard
- Utilità
- Adnan Abdul Rehman
- Versione: 10.0
- Aggiornato: 6 giugno 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
This is a multipurpose indicator and has the following indicators in it with dashboard ( scanner) and chart indicator on multi time frames .
✅Divergent Bar
✅Market Profile ( Daily Weekly Monthly Intraday and Custom Period , Market Profile Day type )
✅Order Block
✅Inside Bars
✅Higher High Higher Close and Lower Low and Lower Close
✅Imbalance Finder
✅Scalping
✅Currency Strength Meter
✅Momentum candles
✅VSA Setups
Much more See for your self
✅Divergent Bar
✅Market Profile ( Daily Weekly Monthly Intraday and Custom Period , Market Profile Day type )
✅Order Block
✅Inside Bars
✅Higher High Higher Close and Lower Low and Lower Close
✅Imbalance Finder
✅Scalping
✅Currency Strength Meter
✅Momentum candles
✅VSA Setups
Much more See for your self
Who am I? - https://www.linkedin.com/in/adnanrehman/