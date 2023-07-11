The Quicksilver

This is a real trading program utilizing a mechanical strategy. It's a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for scalp trading. Unlike Martingale, this program doesn't rely on it. However, it does offer the option to use the Grid function exclusively for managing drawdown trades. As the user, you have the flexibility to choose whether to utilize this feature.

This trading robot is suitable for trading multiple assets in line with the prevailing trend. I personally use this bot on a live funded account and have included a screenshot of the bot's trade output as proof of its performance.

Please note that this Expert Advisor requires your attention in terms of optimizing the settings for your specific broker. I will provide sample files that can serve as a starting point for building your own set file. It's crucial to understand that there isn't a universal set file for all brokers due to variations in data and market conditions, such as slippage and spreads. Therefore, optimizing the settings according to your specific circumstances becomes essential. To assist you in this process, I will provide a video guide that explains how to optimize the robot for your broker or prop account, covering various settings and optimal approaches based on the aggressiveness of your files.

It's important to remember that there is no such thing as an Expert Advisor that can be set and forgotten. Continuous monitoring, occasional re-optimization, and active management are necessary, especially when market conditions undergo drastic changes. If a bot could be set up and forgotten, its creator would be a billionaire. Therefore, it's crucial to understand that this bot's performance is realistic based on the settings you choose and how you optimize the file for the long or short term. However, with some effort and provided assistance, you can maximize the potential of this bot.

After purchasing this bot, please send me a message with your purchase ID, and I will provide you with a private Telegram link. Through this link, I will share a video that guides you on how to optimize and effectively use the bot. If you encounter any bugs, please inform me, and I will aim to fix them as soon as possible. Thank you for taking the time to read this and for your interest in this bot. As my first-ever bot, my goal is to assist everyone looking to enter the world of algo trading.

Metatrader 4 Version

This robot offers the following standard features:

- Spread Filter

- Lot size control

- Strategy entry time frame option

- Confluence check with higher time frames to ensure the trend is in the same direction

- Grid option with customizable fixed lot size, grid distance, and grid size

- Take Profit in USD

- Trail Pip Stop Loss once in profit

- Closing average grids in average profit, aimed at helping break-even trades during drawdown periods caused by trend changes

- Stop Loss based on a specified USD amount

- Stop Loss based on trend reversal and multi-timeframe analysis for trend reversals

- Stop Loss based on Moving Average

- Close all trades on Friday option at a time of your choice (suitable for prop firms that disallow holding weekend trades)

- Moving Average Filter

- Money Flow Index Filter

- Trading hours filter, allowing you to only open trades during certain hours of the day to potentially avoid aggressive market moves or optimize your trading for specific times

- Trading Day filter, enabling you to choose which days to trade or not

- Magic Number: ID number of the orders

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Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
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4 (1)
Experts
Sorry for the excellent 340% p.a. performance! Yes, you read that right: these 340% p.a. backtest results are almost indecently good. But please don’t get me wrong – this is not a marketing trick, but the result of clean programming and honest backtests. Of course, such dream returns are not realistically sustainable forever, since after a few years, any EA in backtesting eventually hits the lot size limits. Still: Stealth 150 DE40 shows what’s possible when you simply let the algorithm d
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Raza Khan
Experts
Harness the volatility of XAUUSD with a strategy built specifically for the 1-minute time frame. GoldRush M1 Scalper uses high-frequency logic to detect quick price expansions and pullbacks on Gold, ensuring you are in and out of the market with surgical precision. XAUUSD: The core algorithm is fine-tuned for the unique liquidity and spread characteristics of Gold. Lightning Execution: Uses ORDER_FILLING_IOC (Immediate or Cancel) to minimize slippage during volatile scalping sessions. Strict Ris
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Experts
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Experts
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
XAU Sovereign Quantum AI
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI  God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine XAU Sovereign Quantum AI  is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed
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This is a real trading program utilizing a mechanical strategy. It's a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for scalp trading. Unlike Martingale, this program doesn't rely on it. However, it does offer the option to use the Grid function exclusively for managing drawdown trades. As the user, you have the flexibility to choose whether to utilize this feature. This trading robot is suitable for trading multiple assets in line with the prevailing trend. I personally use this bot on a live funded
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