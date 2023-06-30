Big Boss EA

Big Boss EA

The Expert Advisor in the MQL5 platform is a powerful tool designed to manage multiple charts within an account. It provides functionality to set profit targets and loss limits for individual charts as well as for the entire account. Additionally, it can calculate floating profits/losses, drawdowns, and daily, weekly, and monthly profits. The utility offers a user-friendly interface that allows for easy comparison of different strategies and expert advisors. It is particularly valuable for users with funding accounts such as FTMO, Earn2Trade, or Rebels Funding, as it can enforce specific rules set by these accounts. For example, it can limit the maximum daily drawdown to 5%. It's important to note that this Expert Advisor does not open trades but focuses on closing existing ones. Therefore, downloading the demo version will not demonstrate any profits. This utility operates independently on different charts, whether they are engaged in day trading or managed by other expert advisors


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Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
Utilities
The Global Investing FX Terminal is an all-in-one FX dashboard for MetaTrader 5 — CB policy rates, CFTC COT positioning, carry rankings, economic surprises, options skew, retail sentiment, and correlations, thirteen panels in total — rendered on a single zero-flicker canvas overlay and refreshing every 10 seconds from one attached EA. No external software required. Professional FX analysis requires simultaneous access to data that normally lives in separate platforms: rate derivatives, governmen
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
Utilities
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
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