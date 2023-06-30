Big Boss EA

The Expert Advisor in the MQL5 platform is a powerful tool designed to manage multiple charts within an account. It provides functionality to set profit targets and loss limits for individual charts as well as for the entire account. Additionally, it can calculate floating profits/losses, drawdowns, and daily, weekly, and monthly profits. The utility offers a user-friendly interface that allows for easy comparison of different strategies and expert advisors. It is particularly valuable for users with funding accounts such as FTMO, Earn2Trade, or Rebels Funding, as it can enforce specific rules set by these accounts. For example, it can limit the maximum daily drawdown to 5%. It's important to note that this Expert Advisor does not open trades but focuses on closing existing ones. Therefore, downloading the demo version will not demonstrate any profits. This utility operates independently on different charts, whether they are engaged in day trading or managed by other expert advisors





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