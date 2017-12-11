MetaTrader 4 Web Platform Beta Already Available in Your Browser
Please attach screenshot of "Journal" tab. Does it tried to reconnect ?
I may be being slightly dum here but how can we get a demo account on the MetaQuotes-Demo server? The only reference I can find to one is a blog post from 2009 saying the service will be getting shut off
magrah:In MT, go to File->Open an account. If the MetaQuotes server doesn't show up in the servers box that pops up, click on the "add new broker" and type "metaquotes" It will then find the MetaQuote demo server. Highlight that server, click Next, open a new demo account :)
I may be being slightly dum here but how can we get a demo account on the MetaQuotes-Demo server? The only reference I can find to one is a blog post from 2009 saying the service will be getting shut off
I may be being slightly dum here but how can we get a demo account on the MetaQuotes-Demo server? The only reference I can find to one is a blog post from 2009 saying the service will be getting shut off
Hi,
I can't find any indicators on the Web platform? Is there any way to add them?
The only way to see indicators in web terminal is wait until it be implemented. Please be patient, we are gradually adding more and more functionality into web terminal.
Quebra:
I can't find any indicators on the Web platform? Is there any way to add them?
Thank you fro the response.
As you have requested errors to be reportrd, heres one..
I see in the trade window that trades are with positive pip-count but the balance is negative.
I confirmed the results on my phone app and there everything was correct - pips and balance both negative.
Files:
error.PNG 103 kb
This was fixed and will be available at the end of week
I'm trying the web base MT4 platform but I couldn't add my broker. How can this be done?
cpliew:You can't, only Metaquotes-Demo for now.
I'm trying the web base MT4 platform but I couldn't add my broker. How can this be done?
I'm trying the web base MT4 platform but I couldn't add my broker. How can this be done?
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MetaTrader 4 web platform beta is released, and you are welcome to become one of its first users. To do this, you should have an MQL5.community account and a demo account on the MetaQuotes-Demo server.
The MetaTrader 4 web platform allows you to trade via any browser and operating system (Windows, Mac, Linux). No additional software is required — everything is done on the MQL5.community website. Access your account and start trading just in a couple of clicks.
Do you want to try web trading in MetaTrader 4 right now? Sign in to your MQL5.com account, click Trading tab, specify your demo account details and start trading. Please note that only demo accounts opened on the MetaQuotes-Demo server can be used to test the web platform so far.
4 advantages of MetaTrader 4 web platform beta testers:
You began testing the web platform and detected an error? Report it in the most convenient manner — via the special MQL5.community Forum thread or a Service Desk request.
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