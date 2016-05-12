Trade in MetaTrader 5 via your browser — the beta version of the web platform released
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The beta version of the multi-market MetaTrader 5 web platform has been released today. You can try it out on Forex right now. The only thing you need is an MQL5.community account and a demo account on MetaQuotes-Demo.
The MetaTrader 5 web platform allows you to trade within the financial markets from any browser and operating system (Windows, Mac, Linux). You just need Internet connection. No additional software is required.
The web version of the MetaTrader 5 trading platform has been designed due to numerous requests from brokerage companies striving to attract new traders. The new product combines convenience and cross-platform nature of the web terminal with the advantages of the desktop version of MetaTrader 5 – speed, support for multiple markets, and expanded trading functions.
The beta version already features the hedging system, 30 technical indicators, 24 analytical objects, and the entire set of the MetaTrader 5 trading orders. The MetaTrader 5 web platform's user interface has been translated into 41 languages to avoid any linguistic barriers.
Take part in the public test of the MetaTrader 5 web platform and be among the first ones to test its features. If you detect an error, make sure to inform us via comments or a Service Desk request.
Launch the MetaTrader 5 web platform in your browser and evaluate its convenience right now!
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