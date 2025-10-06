Press review - page 366
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Trading News Events: ECB Interest Rate (based on the article)
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
The deviating paths for monetary policy continues to encourage a long-term bearish outlook for EUR/USD especially as the Federal Reserve pledges to implement higher borrowing-costs in 2016 but, the single-currency may face another short squeeze should President Mario Draghi endorse a wait-and-see approach for the first-half of 2016.
Nevertheless, bright signs coming out of the real economy may push the ECB to the sidelines, and the Euro may face a similar reaction to the December rate decision should the central bank scale back its willingness to implement more non-standard measures.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bearish EUR Trade: ECB Boosts Bets for More Non-Standard Measures
Bullish EUR Trade: Governing Council Attempts to Buy Time
- Need red, five-minute candle following the policy statement to consider a short EUR/USD trade.
- If market reaction favors a bearish Euro trade, sell EUR/USD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from cost; need at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is met, set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long EUR/USD trade.
- Implement same strategy as the bearish euro trade, just in the opposite direction.
EURUSD Daily
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for EUR/USD
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.21 10:00
EURUSD M5: 22 pips price movement by ECB Interest Rate news event :
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey and 109 pips price movement
2016-01-21 13:30 GMT | [USD - Philly Fed Manufacturing Index]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Philly Fed Manufacturing Index] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed manufacturers in Philadelphia.
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"The diffusion index for current activity increased from a revised reading of -10.2 in December to -3.5 and has now been negative for five consecutive months (see Chart 1 above). The index for current new orders remained negative but increased 10 points, to -1.4. Firms reported an increase in shipments to begin the new year: The shipments index increased 12 points, its first positive reading in four months. Firms reported continued declines in inventories: The inventories index remained negative and decreased 10 points. Firms’ backlog of unfilled orders also declined this month, and delivery times were shorter, according to the responding firms."
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EURUSD M5: 109 pips price movement by Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey news event :
Russian Ruble Crashes To Record Lows In "Panic" (based on the article)
Trading News Events: Bank of Canada Core CPI (based on the article)
What’s Expected:
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish CAD Trade: Sticky Inflation Dampens Bets for BoC Rate-Cut in 2016
Bearish CAD Trade: Headline, Core CPI Fall Short of Market Forecast
- Need to see red, five-minute candle following the release to consider a short trade on USD/CAD.
- If market reaction favors a bullish loonie trade, sell USD/CAD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long USD/CAD trade.
- Implement same setup as the bullish Canadian dollar trade, just in reverse.
USD/CAD Daily
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USDCAD M5: 57 pips range price movement by Bank of Canada Core CPI news event :
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Retail Sales and 56 pips range price movement
2016-01-22 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
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GBPUSD M5: 56 pips range price movement by GBP - Retail Sales news event :
EURUSD: watching for support in the mid-1.0600s (based on the article)
GBPUSD: 1.4069 as the next bearish target (based on the article)
Week Ahead by Crédit Agricole (based on the article)
USD - "Given already low Fed rate expectations, we see little scope of the Fed surprising on the dovish side. We remain USD buyers on dips."
JPY - "The BoJ is unlikely to surprise next week, especially as central bank Governor Kuroda reiterated this week that inflation will gradually trend higher."NZD - "Even if the RBNZ were to keep monetary policy unchanged, a more dovish rhetoric should keep currency downside risks intact."
Forex Weekly Outlook Jan. 25-29 (based on the article)
Market mood before it became better in a very busy week. Will the Fed and the BOJ go dovish? Apart from these rate decisions, we have GDP data from the US and the UK as well as other key releases.
USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: Trade Balance and 26 pips price movement
2016-01-24 23:50 GMT | [JPY - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for JPY in our case)
[JPY - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
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USDJPY M5: 26 pips price movement by JPY - Trade Balance news event :