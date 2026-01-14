Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 146
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.01 07:33
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Caixin Manufacturing PMI and 13 pips price movement
2016-02-01 01:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
=========="Chinese manufacturers signalled a modest deterioration in operating conditions at the start of 2016, with both output and employment declining at slightly faster rates than in December. Total new business meanwhile fell at the weakest rate in seven months, and despite a faster decline in new export work. Nonetheless, lower production requirements led companies to cut back on their purchasing activity and inventories of inputs. On the prices front, both input costs and output charges fell again in January, though at the weakest rates in seven months."
"At 48.4 in January, the seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI™) – a composite indicator designed to provide a single -figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy – remained below the crucial 50.0 value separating growth from contraction for the eleventh successive month. The reading was up slightly from 48.2 in December, and sign alled a further modest deterioration in the overall health of China’s manufacturing sector."
==========
NZDUSD M5: 13 pips price movement by Caixin Manufacturing PMI news event :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for GBP/USD
Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.01 08:39
GBPUSD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - ranging on reversal to be inside Ichimoku cloud for the direction of the trend
H4 price is located inside Ichimoku cloud for the ranging waiting for the direction of the trend. Symmetric triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed for direction, and Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the ranging condition to be continuing in the near future.
If H4 price will break 1.4149 support level on close H4 bar so the bearish trend will be continuing without secondary ranging.
If H4 price will break 1.4412 resistance level so the price will be reversed to the bullish market condition.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : bearishTREND : ranging on reversal
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.01 10:41
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Manufacturing PMI and 18 pips price movement
2016-02-01 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
==========
==========
GBPUSD M5: 18 pips price movement by GBP - Manufacturing PMI news event :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.01 16:07
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ISM Manufacturing PMI and 16 pips price movement
2016-02-01 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
=========="The January PMI® registered 48.2 percent, an increase of 0.2 percentage point from the seasonally adjusted December reading of 48 percent. The New Orders Index registered 51.5 percent, an increase of 2.7 percentage points from the seasonally adjusted reading of 48.8 percent in December. The Production Index registered 50.2 percent, 0.3 percentage point higher than the seasonally adjusted December reading of 49.9 percent. The Employment Index registered 45.9 percent, 2.1 percentage points below the seasonally adjusted December reading of 48 percent. Inventories of raw materials registered 43.5 percent, the same reading as in December. The Prices Index registered 33.5 percent, the same reading as in December, indicating lower raw materials prices for the 15th consecutive month. Comments from the panel indicate a mix ranging from strong to soft orders, as eight of our 18 industries report an increase in orders, and seven industries report a decrease in orders."
==========
EURUSD M5: 16 pips price movement by ISM Manufacturing PMI news event :
USD/CAD: possible daily breakdown with bullish reversal. The daily price for the pair is located above Ichimoku cloud for the primary bullish market condition with the secondary correction which was started in the end of January this year: price crossed key support levels during the daily breakdown and stopped near 1.3946 level with 1.3814 target to re-enter to be reversed to the primary bearish market condition with the secondary ranging. Chinkou Span line is crossing the price to below on open daily bar for good breakdown to be started in the near future, and Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the local downtrend as the secondary correction to be continuing.
We are having 3 simple scenarios for the price movement for the week:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.02 11:31
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Construction PMI and 44 pips range price movement
2016-02-02 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Construction PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Construction PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the construction industry.
=========="January data pointed to a renewed slowdown in output growth across the UK construction sector. At 55.0, down from 57.8 in December, the headline seasonally adjusted Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index® (PMI®) remained well above the 50.0 no-change value, but signalled the slowest rate of expansion since April 2015. Moreover, aside from the pre-election slowdown recorded last year, the latest reading was the lowest since June 2013. A number of survey respondents noted that softer new business growth had acted as a brake on output growth and staff hiring at the start of 2016."
==========
GBPDUSD M5: 44 pips range price movement by UK Construction PMI news event :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.02 17:01
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: GlobalDairyTrade Price Index and 26 pips price movement
2016-02-02 13:53 GMT | [NZD - GDT Price Index]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - GDT Price Index] = Change in the average price of dairy products sold at auction. It's a leading indicator of the nation's trade balance with other countries because rising commodity prices boost export income.
==========
NZDUSD M5: 26 pips price movement by GlobalDairyTrade Price Index news event :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.03 05:45
USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: BOJ Gov Kuroda Speaks and 11 pips price movement
2016-02-03 02:30 GMT | [JPY - BOJ Gov Kuroda Speaks]
BOJ Gov Kuroda speaks speak at the Kisaragi-kai meeting, in Tokyo: Introduction of "Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing with a Negative Interest Rate".
==========
USDJPY M5: 11 pips price movement by BOJ Gov Kuroda Speaks news event :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.03 10:52
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Services PMI and 38 pips price movement
2016-02-03 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Services PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Services PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the services industry.
==========
GBPUSD M5: 38 pips price movement by UK Services PMI news event :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.03 14:25Trading News Events: US ISM Non-Manufacturing (based on the article)
A slowdown in the ISM Non-Manufacturing survey may produce headwinds for the greenback and spur a near-term rally in EUR/USD as fears of a slowing recovery dampens bets for a Fed rate-hike in the first-half of 2016.
Why Is This Event Important:
Even though the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appears to be on course to implement higher borrowing-costs, mixed data prints coming out of the U.S. may encourage the central bank to endorse a wait-and-see approach at the March 16 interest rate decision as the ongoing slack on the real economy undermines the Fed’s scope to achieve its 2% inflation target over the policy horizon.
Nevertheless, improved confidence accompanied by the pickup in the housing market may generate pickup in private-sector activity, and a stronger-than-expected ISM print may boost the appeal of the greenback as it reinforces Fed expectations for a consumption-driven recovery in 2016.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bearish USD Trade: ISM Non-Manufacturing Slips to 55.2 or Lower
Bullish USD Trade: U.S. Service-Based Activity Unexpectedly Picks Up
- Need green, five-minute candle following the ISM print to consider a long EUR/USD trade.
- If market reaction favors a bearish dollar trade, buy EUR/USD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need red, five-minute candle to favor a short EUR/USD trade.
- Implement same setup as the bearish dollar trade, just in the opposite direction.
EURUSD Daily