Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for GBP/USD - page 2
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.23 08:07
GBPUSD: 1.4069 as the next bearish target (based on the article)
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.25 15:17
Danske Bank: buy EUR and sell GBP (based on the article)
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EURUSD.
H4 price is located below 200 period SMA (200 SMA) and below 100 period SMA (100 SMA) for the primary bearish market condition with secondary ranging within the following key reversal support resistance levels:
If the price will break Fibo support level at 1.0777 to below so the primary bearish trend will be continuing.
If the price will break 61.8% Fibo resistance level at 1.0899 to above so the reversal of the price movement from the primary ebarish to the primary bullish trend will be started.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
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GBPUSD.
H4 price is far below 200 period SMA (200 SMA) and below 100 period SMA (100 SMA) for the primary bearish market condition/ The price is ranging within the following key reversal support resistance levels:
There are 3 simple scenarios for the price movement for the week:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - ranging bearish within key reversal levels
M5 price is located below SMA with period 100 (100 SMA) and below SMA with the period 200 (200 SMA) for the primary bearish market condition ranging within 1.4232 resistance level and 1.4199 support level. Descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed for the bearish trend to be continuing, and RSI indicator is estimating the ranging bearish condition in the near future.
SUMMARY : rangingTREND : bearish
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.28 10:43
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: GBP Gross Domestic Product and 73 pips price movement
2016-01-28 09:30 GMT | [GBP - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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GBPUSD M5: 73 pips price movement by GBP Gross Domestic Product news event :
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.29 15:26
Intra-Day Fundamentals: Gross Domestic Product and 114 pips price movement for EUR/USD and GBP/USD
2016-01-29 13:30 GMT | [USD - Gross Domestic Product]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Gross Domestic Product] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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"Real gross domestic product -- the value of the goods and services produced by the nation’s economy less the value of the goods and services used up in production, adjusted for price changes -- increased at an annual rate of 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015, according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the third quarter, real GDP increased 2.0 percent."
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EURUSD M5: 63 pips price movement by Gross Domestic Product news event :
GBPUSD M5: 51 pips price movement by Gross Domestic Product news event :
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.30 09:03
Week Ahead by Crédit Agricole: NFP, RBA, FX Wars, GBP Squeeze, Sell AUD, NZD Rallies (based on the article)
GBPUSD Technical Analysis 2016, 31.01 - 07.02: ranging bearish to the secondary bear market rally
Daily price is on primary bearish market condition located below Ichimoku cloud with the ranging within 1.4406 resistance and 1.4079 support levels. Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the ranging trend to be continuing, and Trend Strength indicator is forecasting the local uptrend as the secondary bear market rally to be started.
If D1 price will break 1.4079 support level on close bar so the bearish trend will be continuing.
If D1 price will break 1.4731 resistance level on close bar so the reversal of the price movement from the primary bearish to the ranging bullish market condition may be started.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : rangingTREND : bearish
GBPUSD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - ranging on reversal to be inside Ichimoku cloud for the direction of the trend
H4 price is located inside Ichimoku cloud for the ranging waiting for the direction of the trend. Symmetric triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed for direction, and Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the ranging condition to be continuing in the near future.
If H4 price will break 1.4149 support level on close H4 bar so the bearish trend will be continuing without secondary ranging.
If H4 price will break 1.4412 resistance level so the price will be reversed to the bullish market condition.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : bearishTREND : ranging on reversal
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.01 10:41
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Manufacturing PMI and 18 pips price movement
2016-02-01 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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GBPUSD M5: 18 pips price movement by GBP - Manufacturing PMI news event :
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.02 11:31
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Construction PMI and 44 pips range price movement
2016-02-02 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Construction PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Construction PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the construction industry.
=========="January data pointed to a renewed slowdown in output growth across the UK construction sector. At 55.0, down from 57.8 in December, the headline seasonally adjusted Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index® (PMI®) remained well above the 50.0 no-change value, but signalled the slowest rate of expansion since April 2015. Moreover, aside from the pre-election slowdown recorded last year, the latest reading was the lowest since June 2013. A number of survey respondents noted that softer new business growth had acted as a brake on output growth and staff hiring at the start of 2016."
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GBPDUSD M5: 44 pips range price movement by UK Construction PMI news event :