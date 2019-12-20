Experts: Virtual Robot - page 2
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Yes. The EA have to run non-stop.
Best Regards
Another test with GBP/USD
The same here Michael. Your settings are very high risky. If you test at beginning of the year 2018 your account crashed several times.
Another question, if we use the EA with different pairs at the same time, do we have to use different magic numbers for each EA and pair?
Thank you
Another question, if we use the EA with different pairs at the same time, do we have to use different magic numbers for each EA and pair?
Thank you
...for different? No.
Hi Szymon
I just read your code, well, it's interesting, but still, I do not understand the logic of your EA.
Can you explain me in a few lines ?
thank in advance
Hi Szymon
I just read your code, well, it's interesting, but still, I do not understand the logic of your EA.
Can you explain me in a few lines ?
thank in advance
Hi,
see screenshots https://c.mql5.com/31/339/virtual-bot-free-screen-1283.png
Running since 33 days now with real account and 17 different pairs. Settings default. About 5% win.
Running since 33 days now with real account and 17 different pairs. Settings default. About 5% win.
What I noticed is that my Ram workload is still growing over the time. Hopefully the next version of EA has a more optimized memory management.
set the visual =false.
set the visual =false.
Short update from long term real test. At day 77 there is a result of 65% . Starting with 10000 Cent - Now 16500 Cent.