Experts: Virtual Robot - page 2

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Szymon Palczynski:

Yes. The EA have to run non-stop.

Best Regards

Thank you, could you be so kind to explain the parameters a bit. So we could understand the EA better and its time saving at testing the EA
 
Damoiseau Michel:

Another test with GBP/USD



The same here Michael. Your settings are very high risky. If you test at beginning of the year 2018 your account crashed several times.

 

Another question, if we use the EA with different pairs at the same time, do we have to use different magic numbers for each EA and pair?

Thank you

 
Frika:

Another question, if we use the EA with different pairs at the same time, do we have to use different magic numbers for each EA and pair?

Thank you

...for different? No.

 

Hi Szymon 

I just read your code, well, it's interesting, but still, I do not understand the logic of your EA. 

Can you explain me in a few lines ? 

thank in advance

 
quargil34:

Hi Szymon 

I just read your code, well, it's interesting, but still, I do not understand the logic of your EA. 

Can you explain me in a few lines ? 

thank in advance

Hi,

see screenshots https://c.mql5.com/31/339/virtual-bot-free-screen-1283.png

 

Running since 33 days now with real account and 17 different pairs. Settings default. About 5% win.


What I noticed is that my Ram workload is still growing over the time. Hopefully the next version of EA has a more optimized memory management.
 
Frika:

Running since 33 days now with real account and 17 different pairs. Settings default. About 5% win.


What I noticed is that my Ram workload is still growing over the time. Hopefully the next version of EA has a more optimized memory management.

set the visual =false.

 
Szymon Palczynski:

set the visual =false.

Short update from long term real test. At day 77 there is a result of 65% . Starting with 10000 Cent - Now 16500 Cent.
 
Frika:
Short update from long term real test. At day 77 there is a result of 65% . Starting with 10000 Cent - Now 16500 Cent.
Ok. Very good.
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