T3MA-ALARM - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator is rewritten from MQL4, the author is Martingeil, link to the source https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10303.

How it works

it is calculated as a Moving Average, this Moving Average is re-smoothed. The arrows display places of changing the direction of the Moving Average.

 

Parameters

  • MAPeriod - The period of the Moving Average.
  • MAShift - Shift of the Moving Average.
  • MAMethod - The method of the Moving Average.
  • MAPrice - The price of the Moving Average.

Note

Despite the name of the indicator it is not the indicator with a well known T3 smoothing.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1149

