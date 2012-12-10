Watch how to download trading robots for free
T3MA-ALARM - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator is rewritten from MQL4, the author is Martingeil, link to the source https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10303.
How it works
it is calculated as a Moving Average, this Moving Average is re-smoothed. The arrows display places of changing the direction of the Moving Average.
Parameters
- MAPeriod - The period of the Moving Average.
- MAShift - Shift of the Moving Average.
- MAMethod - The method of the Moving Average.
- MAPrice - The price of the Moving Average.
Note
Despite the name of the indicator it is not the indicator with a well known T3 smoothing.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1149
Gator_HTF
Bill William's Gator Oscillator which is drawn on the high and displayed on the lower timeframe.AC_HTF
Bill William's accelerator (Accelerator Oscillator) which is drawn on the high and displayed on the low timeframe.