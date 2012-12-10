The indicator is rewritten from MQL4, the author is Martingeil, link to the source https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10303.

How it works

it is calculated as a Moving Average, this Moving Average is re-smoothed. The arrows display places of changing the direction of the Moving Average.

Parameters

MAPeriod - The period of the Moving Average.

MAShift - Shift of the Moving Average.

MAMethod - The method of the Moving Average.

MAPrice - The price of the Moving Average.

Note

Despite the name of the indicator it is not the indicator with a well known T3 smoothing.