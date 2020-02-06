XP Moving Average! - page 54
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It is possible - simply multiply the result by -1. But metatrader will not show negative values on the main chart, you have to make it display in a separate window
mladen
Do you have any idea on how to create this concept of indicator? I'm not a professional in creating a new indicator. Much thanks
mladen Do you have any idea on how to create this concept of indicator? I'm not a professional in creating a new indicator. Much thanks
How would you use that in trading?
How would you use that in trading?
People think that when you invert the price at the points of crosses there will be signals. What they don't take into account is that regular and inverted price will never cross
People think that when you invert the price at the points of crosses there will be signals. What they don't take into account is that regular and inverted price will never cross
I just want to compare the positive and negative moving average have any different. As you said it will never cross but maybe the moving average will be slightly different?
I just want to compare the positive and negative moving average have any different. As you said it will never cross but maybe the moving average will be slightly different?
They will not : they will be exactly the same in absolute value
I just want to compare the positive and negative moving average have any different. As you said it will never cross but maybe the moving average will be slightly different?
Why should they be different when the absolute values are the same?
Anyway thanks for the discussion
T3MA (used by xPMa) that is compatible with new mt4 : t3ma.mq4