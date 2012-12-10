Watch how to download trading robots for free
T3MA(MTC) - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Expert Advisor is rewritten from MQL4, the author is SAW, link to the source https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7904.
How it works
The Expert Advisor operates on signals of the T3MA-ALARM indicator.
The image shows the performance of the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester's visual mode.
Parameters
- Lots - Lot.
- StopLoss - Stop Loss in points, 0 - without Stop Loss.
- TakeProfit - Take Profit in points, 0 - without Take Profit.
- Shift - The bar on which the indicators are checked: 0 - forming bar, 1 - first formed bar.
- RevClose - Close a position by the opposite signal.
- MAPeriod - The period of MA.
- MAShift - Shift of MA.
- MAMethod - The method of MA.
- MAPrice - The price of MA.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1150
