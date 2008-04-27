CodeBaseSections
T3MA - expert for MetaTrader 4

T3MAlMTC9.mq4 (3.62 KB) view
I'm waiting for your opinions.

The idea is related to the indicator T3MA-ALARM. I.e., as soon as the arrow appears, the EA makes a trade (buys or sells). You can also adjust it to make one or several trades at a time.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7904

