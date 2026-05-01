Is there any Online chat support? - page 24

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allahvinvaarthai:
<...>

this email registred 

purchase more indicator same email and already submit my problem to support still no any answer

i need work this user only no need another user

can you help please

just need work this user only ( <...>)

email is not a user.
email is the email, and your login to Community tab is not your email.
your login to Community tab is allahvinvaarthai


----------------

Make sure -

  • that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
  • that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
  • that you are login to Community folder using your login - not your email; your login to Community tab in Metatrader is allahvinvaarthai
  • that your password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change this password; read this thread for information).

----------------

1. "authorization failed" issue solving #1
2. possible fixing #71 and #80
3. product is purchased but not downloaded yet https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/333647
4. all possible options and about what to do: post #9
5. how it was solved: post #13

product is purchased but not downloaded yet
product is purchased but not downloaded yet
  • 2020.02.26
  • www.mql5.com
the indicator shows in the terminal /market /purchased but next to the install button it says "product is purchased but not downloaded yet...
 
Sergey Golubev:

email is not a user.
email is the email, and your login to Community tab is not your email.
your login to Community tab is allahvinvaarthai

----------------

Make sure -

  • that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
  • that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
  • that you are login to Community folder using your login - not your email; your login to Community tab in Metatrader is allahvinvaarthai
  • that your password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change this password; read this thread for information).

----------------

1. "authorization failed" issue solving #1
2. possible fixing #71 and #80
3. product is purchased but not downloaded yet https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/333647
4. all possible options and about what to do: post #9
5. how it was solved: post #13

Already i was use from 3 month good but yesterday just i install another pc after that it's not working Old pc also

just show buy and renew button i need  work allahvinvaarthai user only

old users no work from longer i dont know what happned

Files:
11.JPG  80 kb
22.JPG  56 kb
33.JPG  22 kb
 
allahvinvaarthai:

Already i was use from 3 month good but yesterday just i install another pc after that it's not working Old pc also

just show buy and renew button i need  work allahvinvaarthai user only

old users no work from longer i dont know what happned

So, install your purchases on new PC (did you/allahvinvaarthai buy/rent those products? if yes so - install them), but one activation will be lost with new PC (because the activation is per PC).

---------------- 

Where can I see my purchases? 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931  

How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Purchased Indicator is no longer in store and it has stopped working

Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.08 12:10

You can search this product by name: use search on the top right corner of Metatrader -


How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2016.06.10
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 

how  do  i close open positions after signal subcriptions expires with a floating loss

 
Sergey Golubev:

So, install your purchases on new PC (did you/allahvinvaarthai buy/rent those products? if yes so - install them), but one activation will be lost with new PC (because the activation is per PC).

---------------- 

Where can I see my purchases? 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931  

How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy


yes that's my issue i install same expert in another pc that's why no work my any problem support something stoped my all purchase thing 

how i can reactive my account bro already i have limit till November-2020 

still no show install button or demo just showing buy and renew button all indicator same

i want work my  allahvinvaarthai user how i can salve this issue

Files:
33.JPG  32 kb
 
allahvinvaarthai:

yes that's my issue i install same expert in another pc that's why no work my any problem support something stoped my all purchase thing 

how i can reactive my account bro already i have limit till November-2020 

still no show install button or demo just showing buy and renew button all indicator same

i want work my  allahvinvaarthai user how i can salve this issue

Are you on MT5 (Metatrader 5)?
I think - yes (according to your image above - yes, you are using MT5).

---------------- 

Did you visit two links above about how to installed previouys purchases?
Everything was explkained there (with images).

---------------- 

If you do not have Download/Install buttom so it may be because of the following:

  • you have issue with Community tab login (yes, I looked at your image about Community tab), and look at my picture about about how to check it in the Journal (sucessful or not);
  • you do not have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your new PC (I am having Internet Explorer version 11, and I re-installed Internet Explorer because I had same issue);
  • check your activations; make sure that your activations were not finished; because you will need 1 activation for new PC.

----------------

One user had similar problem, and his problem was solved - read this thread (but there are 4 pages on the thread sorry): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/333647

----------------

I provided all the information for you, and you can check everything and fix it for yourself.
product is purchased but not downloaded yet
product is purchased but not downloaded yet
  • 2020.02.26
  • www.mql5.com
the indicator shows in the terminal /market /purchased but next to the install button it says "product is purchased but not downloaded yet...
 
Does anybody know is it legal mt5 customer service 
 
Hi i was subscribed  a signal from mql website  that it got margin call ! And all my deposit got lost ! Is there any way i  get  my money form signal provider ?
 
Aybars Yıldız:
Does anybody know is it legal mt5 customer service 
MT5 customer service does not exist.
Because MT5 is the trading platform (the software), and this software is not related to any money especially for trading because it is totally free software MT5.

Some brokers are having their own custoimer services, but I am sorry - those brokers and those services are not related to this mql5 forum at all.
 
Keyvan Naserian:
Hi i was subscribed  a signal from mql website  that it got margin call ! And all my deposit got lost ! Is there any way i  get  my money form signal provider ?
Everything is based on the rules so - check the rules please:
Rules of Using the Signals Service
Rules for copy trading in MetaTrader 4 and 5 - the Trading Signals service
Rules for copy trading in MetaTrader 4 and 5 - the Trading Signals service
  • www.mql5.com
The "Signals" section on MQL5.com is designed to monitor trading results and transmit trading signals based on buy/sell transactions performed in the trading account of the Signals Provider. The "Signals" service is available for use only to mql5.com registered Users who accepted and agreed to be bound by the terms and conditions of the Signals...
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