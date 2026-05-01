Is there any Online chat support? - page 25

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Hello to all

I have big problem with not letting me to buy indicator from mt4 platform Market:

and when I click any of options I get this 


what next?

Just to add that on the site it is not letting me to deposit funds or anything else... 

So how can I buy anything

 
macosd:

Hello to all

I have big problem with not letting me to buy indicator from Market:

and when I click any of options I get this 


what next

Did you use paypal to buy?
Many users are deposited the money to mql5 account/profile first, and after that only they are using this money to buy.
 
Sergey Golubev:
Did you use paypal to buy?
Many users are deposited the money to mql5 account/profile first, and after that only they are using this money to buy.

I tried all of them and not working and when I try on site to top up funds I can not find the way to do it   

 
macosd:

I tried all of them and not working and when I try on site to top up funds I can not find the way to do it   

It should be something with your browser or your computer.
Because there are a lot of payment systems on this page.

 
Sergey Golubev:

It should be something with your browser or your computer.
Because there are a lot of payment systems on this page.

tnx I see that on my screen I have that my financials are restricted!! how can I check this?



 
macosd:

tnx I see that on my screen I have that my financials are restricted!! how can I check this?



I do not know (we are the forum moderators, and we are not moderating it).
You may ask the service desk about it (the link to the service desk is on your image on the post #241 )
 
Sergey Golubev:
I do not know (we are the forum moderators, and we are not moderating it).
You may ask the service desk about it (the link to the service desk is on your image on the post #241 )

tnx again I have contacted them but no reply

 
I can not sign into the MQL5 community . How do I change my email address so I  an access the messages sent
 
Kevin Lewis:
I can not sign into the MQL5 community . How do I change my email address so I  an access the messages sent
Community tab in Metatrader?
Your login is selecaoreacts (not your email), and your password is your forum password.
 

how i can get volume in market 

and use it in my mql5 code

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