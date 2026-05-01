Is there any Online chat support? - page 28

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Jabookamanx:

have been trying to purchase a VPS instance, payment processing just goes into a loop

anyone else having this problem ?   saw that Paypal was down temporarily, is Cred Card processing in general down?

thx     jabookaman

deposit the funds to your mql5 forum account/profile first, and pay for VPS from mql5 forum account/profile after that.
 

Hi, i have a question about vps and mql accounts.


I have 2 accounts in mql, and i have bought a ea in acc 1. Is it possible to use acc 2 funds to pay the metatrader vps? (even when acc 2 doesnt have the ea)

 
Hello I need help my account is blocked since few weeks can I do something?
 

Hi

happy New Year

Unfortunately, my account is limited after depositing money

Please please help me.

Please activate my account so I can purchase Expert

I'm just in a hurry

Help me please

Thanks to the support team

 
behrad4 memar:

Hi

happy New Year

Unfortunately, my account is limited after depositing money

Please please help me.

Please activate my account so I can purchase Expert

I'm just in a hurry

Help me please

Thanks to the support team

Only the Service Desk can help you.

 

I am unbla to activate the indicator -Consolidation finder by Oleg Voitiouk on IC Markets MT5 platform. Please assist. I have 3 out 5 activations to go.The indicator has never worked

[Deleted]  
Hy i want to know why my seller application was rejected 
 

after adding funds to my account, financial operation was limited

 whats the problem ?

technical support didnt answer to my request

 
Ahmad24357:

after adding funds to my account, financial operation was limited

 whats the problem ?

technical support didnt answer to my request

You registered 5 hours ago to the forum (and today is Sunday) ...
How can you wait for several days for the service desk to be replied in case you registered here 5 hours ago only?
 
Hello, I'm trying to connect to the MQL5 community platform via MT4 to be able to install software to buy on the market.

The problem is that I am connected to the MQL5 chat

But the server sends me an error message telling me that it cannot connect to the server.


my login details are correct and the problem is that I cannot retrieve the software to buy in the - market - download tab.

can you help me ?
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