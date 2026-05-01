Is there any Online chat support? - page 19

New comment
 
mark oulundsen:

how do i get a refund for a signal channel that i purchased but has lost my money over and over again

Rules of Using the Signals Service
  • If it is written in the rules so yes.
  • If this case is not described in the rules so not.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Refund Signal subscription

Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.01.22 10:19

If you unsubscribe within 24 hours of your initial subscription, you will get an automatic full refund.



Rules for copy trading in MetaTrader 4 and 5 - the Trading Signals service
Rules for copy trading in MetaTrader 4 and 5 - the Trading Signals service
  • www.mql5.com
The "Signals" section on MQL5.com is designed to monitor trading results and transmit trading signals based on buy/sell transactions performed in the trading account of the Signals Provider. The "Signals" service is available for use only to mql5.com registered Users who accepted and agreed to be bound by the terms and conditions of the Signals...
 
mark oulundsen:

how do i get a refund for a signal channel that i purchased but has lost my money over and over again

There is no refund for that, nobody guarantees the future performance of any signal and as Sergey pointed out, its clearly mentioned in the Signals rules that:

"When subscribing to Signals, you unconditionally understand and accept all risks associated with the copying of trading operations of others in your trading account:

  • No past trading successes of a selected Signals Source can guarantee future profits."
 
ATTAPHOL SUKSAI:
How do I automatically renew vps?  Have to deposit money into my mql5 account before the vps expiration date?? or will it be deducted via my debit card?

Managing automated renewal

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Stopping VPS inquiry

Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.11.26 08:36

...

If your VPS subscription hadn't epxired you could extend it, by ticking the Automatically renew option here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



Working with the Virtual Platform - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5 Help
Working with the Virtual Platform - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Ping in milliseconds displaying the network delay between the virtual server and the trade server of your broker. Information on how much ping on the virtual platform is less than that on the local one is also shown here. Lower network latency provides better condition for the execution of trading operations, such as reduced slippage and...
 
Hi Sergey,

Thank you for your support. I always opened chart from Market Watch window by clicking right mouse and selecting Chart Window. That was very user friendly. But now it does not, need to find from chart list under the chart table which very time consuming. It these any specific reason why Chart Window option does not work?

Thanks beforehand.
Sergey Golubev:

right mouse click on Market Watch window - Symbols
and you will see all the symbols proposed by your broker to trade.

you can show some or all symbol if case you want to open the chart with that symbol.

 
Tural Jafarli:
Hi Sergey,

Thank you for your support. I always opened chart from Market Watch window by clicking right mouse and selecting Chart Window. That was very user friendly. But now it does not, need to find from chart list under the chart table which very time consuming. It these any specific reason why Chart Window option does not work?

Thanks beforehand.

right mouse click on Market Watch -


Select "Symbols".

.. and -

If you subscribed to the signal so you should click on"Show All".
You do not need to click on "Show All" if you did not subscribe to the signal.
For example, I have 3 pairs on the Market Watch only because I am interesting (trading for example) those pairs.


 
hello support, I would like a refund for a copy-trading signal subscription, which was clearly a scam. the DrawDown has become so immense that it can no longer take subscribers, it promised 300% profit in 1 month and I am quite in loss. thank you in advance.
 
lossej:
hello support, I would like a refund for a copy-trading signal subscription, which was clearly a scam. the DrawDown has become so immense that it can no longer take subscribers, it promised 300% profit in 1 month and I am quite in loss. thank you in advance.
This thread is not support. It is the thread about support.
As to refund for the signal subscription so - read  the rules here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals (you can receive refund if it is written in the rules).
for more information: post #181 and post #182
Trading signals for MetaTrader 5
Trading signals for MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
Choose a signal you are interested in and subscribe to it in a few clicks. Monitored accounts are provided with a detailed statistics and trading history. Watch a Tutorial Video on how to subscribe to a Signal. Sell the...
 

hi all,

need to create a robot trading/ algo trading, through a mt5 platform on real account, and auto buy/sell on this indicator and take only profit on it.

please contact mewia mail for further detail of what i want it.....   [email was deleted by moderator]

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
  • www.mql5.com
, then each symbol positions will be closed in the same order, in which they are opened, starting with the oldest one. In case of an attempt to close positions in a different order, the trader will receive an appropriate error. There are several types of accounts that can be opened on a trade server. The type of account on which an MQL5 program...
 
brilleraind:

hi all,

need to create a robot trading/ algo trading, through a mt5 platform on real account, and auto buy/sell on this indicator and take only profit on it.

please contact mewia mail for further detail of what i want it.....   [email was deleted by moderator]

you can use Freelance to find the developer to create a robot.
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
  • www.mql5.com
Rules: 1) Higher time frame to check for trading direction using 2 moving average 2) When trading direction is confirmed, use stochastic oscillator on lower time frame to enter buy or sell Will provide more information on the rule after you confirm you can take the job. Thank you EA Retrieve Chart from MT4 to Telegram I want an EA that can...
 
Sergey Golubev:
This thread is not support. It is the thread about support.
As to refund for the signal subscription so - read  the rules here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals (you can receive refund if it is written in the rules).
for more information: post #181 and post #182
sorry but there was written to write in the forum if I can not find my category.
1...121314151617181920212223242526...36
New comment