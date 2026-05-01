Is there any Online chat support? - page 19
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
how do i get a refund for a signal channel that i purchased but has lost my money over and over again
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Refund Signal subscription
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.01.22 10:19
If you unsubscribe within 24 hours of your initial subscription, you will get an automatic full refund.
how do i get a refund for a signal channel that i purchased but has lost my money over and over again
There is no refund for that, nobody guarantees the future performance of any signal and as Sergey pointed out, its clearly mentioned in the Signals rules that:
"When subscribing to Signals, you unconditionally understand and accept all risks associated with the copying of trading operations of others in your trading account:
How do I automatically renew vps? Have to deposit money into my mql5 account before the vps expiration date?? or will it be deducted via my debit card?
Managing automated renewal
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Stopping VPS inquiry
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.11.26 08:36
...
If your VPS subscription hadn't epxired you could extend it, by ticking the Automatically renew option here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Thank you for your support. I always opened chart from Market Watch window by clicking right mouse and selecting Chart Window. That was very user friendly. But now it does not, need to find from chart list under the chart table which very time consuming. It these any specific reason why Chart Window option does not work?
Thanks beforehand.
right mouse click on Market Watch window - Symbols
and you will see all the symbols proposed by your broker to trade.
you can show some or all symbol if case you want to open the chart with that symbol.
Hi Sergey,
Thank you for your support. I always opened chart from Market Watch window by clicking right mouse and selecting Chart Window. That was very user friendly. But now it does not, need to find from chart list under the chart table which very time consuming. It these any specific reason why Chart Window option does not work?
Thanks beforehand.
right mouse click on Market Watch -
Select "Symbols".
.. and -
If you subscribed to the signal so you should click on"Show All".
You do not need to click on "Show All" if you did not subscribe to the signal.
For example, I have 3 pairs on the Market Watch only because I am interesting (trading for example) those pairs.
hello support, I would like a refund for a copy-trading signal subscription, which was clearly a scam. the DrawDown has become so immense that it can no longer take subscribers, it promised 300% profit in 1 month and I am quite in loss. thank you in advance.
As to refund for the signal subscription so - read the rules here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals (you can receive refund if it is written in the rules).
for more information: post #181 and post #182
hi all,
need to create a robot trading/ algo trading, through a mt5 platform on real account, and auto buy/sell on this indicator and take only profit on it.
please contact mewia mail for further detail of what i want it..... [email was deleted by moderator]
hi all,
need to create a robot trading/ algo trading, through a mt5 platform on real account, and auto buy/sell on this indicator and take only profit on it.
please contact mewia mail for further detail of what i want it..... [email was deleted by moderator]
This thread is not support. It is the thread about support.
As to refund for the signal subscription so - read the rules here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals (you can receive refund if it is written in the rules).
for more information: post #181 and post #182