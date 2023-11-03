product is purchased but not downloaded yet - page 2
The problem is that I used the demo version in strategy tester of the same indicator with no problems ... i don't understand why the paid version doesnt work
You do not need to use Internet Explorer. You should have the latest version of IE installed on computer.
You do not need to turn DEP off. It may be necessary to click "Add" and add terminal.exe file.
I just explained about all possible reasons/solutions for this issue in my previous post (all that I found on the forum).
But, anyway, if demo version works on same computer with same Metatrader so the best way is to ask the seller for assistance related to his paid version.
I tried on a different computer and it works ! ... I clicked install and it happened ... I dont know how and why ..
I think there is a problem with the terminal /market on my main computer ...it looks different ,for example it olny shows this indicator that i purchased but not others like demo indicators that i tried before ..i also cannot search
SOLVED.
1.open data folder 2.once you open the data folder go back to the Terminal folder .3 once in the terminal folder go to the Community folder and delete everything in there ,restart mt4 and in mt4 go to terminal/market and login to your mql5 account and everything should work
I guess I did all that ...the problem is that when i click on that install button nothing happens ...
Dingoman-two
yep, that's exactly what i get as well
Does the password to mq5 have to be the same as the mt4 platform ??
You need to be loged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.
Eleni, this guy is posting in another thread and you have replied to him there.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/287427#comment_15669764
I've lost control Keith, thanks!
Had the same problem, this just worked for me. Thanks!
Just to clarify where the community folder is on windows 10: (AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community)
100% Correct it is as simple as that not sure why mt4 or mql5 request this xxx but yes does work
Thank you have a good day