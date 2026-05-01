Is there any Online chat support? - page 9
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HI
how do i as new customer check if i am a part of scam ?
My contact with MT5 customer service is on a number on Whatsapp is that normal?
Hi
I have contact with customer service from MT5 by WhatsApp from Singapore how do i check it it is not a scam or fraud?
Could somebody please point me to instructions for attaching an automated signal to a trading account which I have recently moved to a VPS. I have already paid for the signals but do not know how to link them to my accounts in VPS.
hi I can't find a real account I opened anyone help
thank you
hi I can't find a real account I opened anyone help
thank you
Contact your broker.
hello , does someone knows why mobile metatrader 4 runs like a tablet aplication , in my phone, its android 9 , brand new motorola 7plus.
Go to settings and chooce mobile version, instead of tablet one.
Please help me asa
Please help me asa
The service desk (and paypal) may help only.
We are the forum members here and we can not help sorry.
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And if you want my suggestion so you should start with paypal.
If you used paypal to deposit money to your MQL5 account (and if this money was deducted from your paypal account, and if you did not receive this money to your MQL5 account) so you can ask paypal about it.
Because everything is going through the banks anyway (paypal from/to, webmoney from/to, any from/to).
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My example.
If I want to withdraw some money from my paypal account so I can do it. But as far as I know - the money will be going from Deutsche Bank, Moscow (Paypal Russia is having the account in Deutsche Bank, Moscow) to my bank account (to my bank account in Kaliningrad city located on the Baltic coast).
And it will be going for 3 - 5 working days (it is written on webpage by paypal during the withdrawal but it is practically for 1 day). Within one same country (within one financial system/regulation)!
Your example.
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Because everything is going through the banks (the money is not physically located on your paypal webpage, the money is located on some banks anyway).
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To make is shorter.
You can call to paypal - in paypal webpage: login, click Help and Help Center, Contact us (in the bottom of the page), next - Call us (by phone, it is free to call) or Email us. And you can ask your question about for how long the money (which was deducted from your paypal account) will be going to.
How can I undo this?