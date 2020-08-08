Purchased Indicator is no longer in store and it has stopped working - page 2
Then your operating system must have been updated, otherwise your purchase's installation on the same computer would not have required a new activation.If this is not the case, contact the Service Desk about it.
Thank you,
Which option is the best to use with service desk? as the form said to use the forum.
Regards
Payment issue.
Open Metatrader on your laptop, fill Community tab with your forum login/password (not by your email), check Internet Explorer to be the version 11 for example, restart Metatrader, find this market tool in the Market tab and install it (one activation will be used in case you installed it on new computer).
Thank you, Surgey for the reply.
I have logged into community with the login details. Checked the internet explorer version which 11.959.18362.0 and restarted the terminal but no products were found. The product HPO Hidden Divergence is not seachable on the market and I have contacted Chinedu the author of the indicator but not much luck.
Is there any other way I can download the indicator on the new laptop?
Many thanks,
Raj
You can search this product by name: use search on the top right corner of Metatrader -
And it is the general information:
