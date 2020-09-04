Issue in MT5 Storage/Cloud Protector/Community
There are some most popular options to fix it:
1. wait, it may be the developers (MQ) are fixing something;
2. change password using this link https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
3.delete everything in Community folder, for example -
product is purchased but not downloaded yet
mge0rge, 2020.02.26 23:48
SOLVED.
1.open data folder 2.once you open the data folder go back to the Terminal folder .3 once in the terminal folder go to the Community folder and delete everything in there ,restart mt4 and in mt4 go to terminal/market and login to your mql5 account and everything should work
JWD210, 2020.04.06 04:53Got it working, incase anyone else has this issue - had to delete everything out of the "Community" folder (AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community)
Solved here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/346831
Mq there is still the issue in your MT5 editors . If users have a long mql5 community password the system throws an invalid password error .
It goes away when password is changed to ~10 characters (personally , i dont know what the exact limit is)
Had to change password twice again to compile with the cloud protector . Look it up .
Thanks
Fellow coder @mktr8591 reports it accepts 12 characters and below
When trying to Utilize Cloud Protector i am getting "Incorrect Login/Password" in the Journal .Login + Pass are correct.
When this happens ,if im logged in the MT5 platform ,i get logged out of the community.
Same with Storage.
In order to not be logged out of community in MT5 (not in editor ,editor cant login ever) i must login via the Tools menu community tab and restart MT5.
Summing up :
Thanks .