Issue in MT5 Storage/Cloud Protector/Community

New comment
 

When trying to Utilize Cloud Protector i am getting "Incorrect Login/Password" in the Journal .Login + Pass are correct.

When this happens ,if im logged in the MT5 platform ,i get logged out of the community.

Same with Storage.

In order to not be logged out of community in MT5 (not in editor ,editor cant login ever) i must login via the Tools menu community tab and restart MT5.

  • Have i got the latest IE ? Yes
  • Am i using the correct login and not the email ? Yes
  • Are the Login and Password correct ? Yes

Summing up : 

  • Cant login to Storage from MT5 editor
  • Cant Use the cloud protector from MT5 editor 
  • Cant maintain an MT5 Community Login if said login is done via the chat "bubble" on the top right ,or MT5 editor tries to login.

Thanks .


 

There are some most popular options to fix it:

1. wait, it may be the developers (MQ) are fixing something;

2. change password using this link https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

3.delete everything in Community folder, for example - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

product is purchased but not downloaded yet

mge0rge, 2020.02.26 23:48

SOLVED.

1.open data folder 2.once you open the data folder go back to the Terminal folder .3 once in the terminal folder go to the Community folder and delete everything in there ,restart mt4 and in mt4 go to terminal/market and login to your mql5 account and everything should work 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Purchased EA will not install

JWD210, 2020.04.06 04:53

Got it working, incase anyone else has this issue - had to delete everything out of the "Community" folder (AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community)


 
Sergey Golubev:

There are some most popular options to fix it:

1. wait, it may be the developers (MQ) are fixing something;

2. change password using this link https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

3.delete everything in Community folder, for example - 



nope


 
Lorentzos Roussos:

nope


Solved here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/346831

 

Mq there is still the issue in your MT5 editors . If users have a long mql5 community password the system throws an invalid password error . 

It goes away when password is changed to ~10 characters (personally , i dont know what the exact limit is)

Had to change password twice again to compile with the cloud protector . Look it up .

Thanks

 

Fellow coder @mktr8591 reports it accepts 12 characters and below 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/170237/page6#comment_18128631 

MQL5 Storage не работает?
MQL5 Storage не работает?
  • 2018.03.20
  • www.mql5.com
При попытке авторизации на сайте или в MetaEditor выдаетStorage invalid MQL5 login or password Это временные неполадки или я что-то не так подключа...
New comment